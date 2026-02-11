Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Announces 2025 Grant County Community Investment Fund Recipients

PHOENIX, AZ, February 11, 2026 – Freeport-McMoRan is pleased to announce its foundation awarded $3 million to 68 projects across its 12 U.S. operating communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, New Mexico and Texas through its Community and Social Investment Funds in 2025.

"The success of our community investments depends on strong partnerships with local communities," said Tracy Bame, President of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. "By working together to identify opportunities and address potential risks to resilience and well-being, we can support projects and programs that deliver meaningful social impact. These collaborations are essential to building long-term community strength, especially in preparing for a post-mining future."

The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation works with a range of committed partners throughout the investment process. These include True Impact, an impact measurement platform helping organizations analyze the impact of projects, and Better City, an economic advisory firm that helps host communities create Resilience Action Plans.

These plans are part of Freeport's Resilience Initiative and are built through a community-led process. Local residents and stakeholders work together to identify key risks, set priorities and develop practical strategies for both near-term and long-term action. The plans build on existing community efforts and consider local strengths, resources and capacities.

The Foundation supports projects that align with these plans through its Community and Social Investment Funds, with the goal of strengthening local resilience and the ability to respond to challenges and opportunities over time.

Community Investment Fund Process

The Community Investment Fund application review and selection process is led by seven to nine local leaders representing diverse organizations and two to three Freeport representatives who determine how funds are awarded. The community leaders are selected by members of the local Community Partnership Panel, a stakeholder engagement forum established by Freeport more than 20 years ago to foster open and ongoing dialogue with the community. This collaborative process ensures funding decisions reflect local priorities and support meaningful, long-term solutions.

Since 2012, a total of $6.6 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Community Investment Fund in Grant County. The funds have been awarded to programs and projects that help foster sustainability and reduce dependency on any single industry.

In 2025, a total of $443,000 was awarded to the following grant recipients:

Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services

Capacity Building – $15,000

Funds will help increase grant writing efforts to secure additional funding, building capacity to reach more individuals in crisis.

Western New Mexico University (WNMU)

Enhancing Ecological and Analytical Chemistry Research Opportunities for Students in Rural New Mexico – $50,000

Funds will enhance WNMU student-led research on stable isotope analysis through the purchase of new equipment, advancing ecological conservation and climate impact studies in southwestern New Mexico. This project aligns with the economic strategy of the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

City of Bayard

Bayard Community Vision and Development Plan – $58,000

Funding will support a community-driven vision and land-use plan for the Foy property, guiding Bayard's future development to expand housing, attract businesses, and promote long-term economic growth and quality of life.

County of Grant

Grant County Emergency Operations Plan Update – $60,000

Funds will help update the 2014 Emergency Operations Plan, providing a framework to mobilize and coordinate responders for all emergency situations. This project aligns with the natural disaster strategy of the Grant County Resilience Action Plan

National Forest Foundation

Grant County Recreation and Leadership Initiative – $85,000

Funding will be used to build skills for the next generation of Grant County land stewards to effectively address post-wildfire restoration and trail stewardship.

Cobre Consolidated School District

Cobre Consolidated Schools Housing Project – $100,000

Funds will support development of workforce housing units to reduce barriers and strengthen teacher recruitment and retention. The project aligns with the housing strategy of the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Western New Mexico University

Career and Technical Education Feasibility Study - $75,000

Funding for this project will deliver a comprehensive, community-informed feasibility study to assess Grant County's capacity for expanding workforce training, as well as career and technical education opportunities. This project aligns with the economic strategy of the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.