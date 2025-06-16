Freeport-McMoRan Named One of the Most Community-minded Companies in U.S.

PHOENIX, AZ, June 16, 2025 – Freeport has again been named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States with its inclusion on The Civic 50 list that recognizes corporate volunteerism and community engagement.

Freeport has made the list 12 times since its inception in 2012. The list is compiled by the Points of Light Foundation, a nonpartisan global nonprofit organization. It recognizes companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion that show outstanding achievement in investment of resources, stakeholder engagement and volunteerism that is embedded in their policies and demonstrate measurable impacts.

"Being recognized as one of The Civic 50 is an important affirmation of Freeport's commitment to excellent social performance, which is embedded in our culture, integrated into our business decisions and activities, and based on a goal of building trust with communities," said Tracy Bame, Freeport's Director of Social Responsibility.



"We are deeply committed to giving our communities a voice and working in partnership to help ensure resources are invested in meaningful activities that develop long-term resilience and deliver shared value. We're honored to make the list, as the process helps us determine the efficacy of our efforts in comparison to others."

Impact of investment far-reaching

To maximize the value of the time and resources it dedicates to communities in North America, the company works with a third-party organization, True Impact, to quantify the number of people benefiting and assess the resulting outcomes.



An analysis of 88 programs, representing about $10 million of Freeport's community spending in North America shows about 50,000 people experienced positive social impacts. Those impacts include areas such as improved academic performance; increased access to community resources; improvements in safety, health and well-being; and financial strength through improved employment, professional skills and increased income.

Freeport invested about $211 million in community programs worldwide in 2024. Collaboration with employees, host communities, indigenous people and other stakeholders is a high priority and a key component of the company's "Sustainability Pillars" outlined in its most recent Annual Report on Sustainability.

The Civic 50 rankings are the only such assessment that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities, according to the organization's website. The Civic 50 was launched in 2012 as a partnership between Points of Light, the National Conference on Citizenship and Bloomberg LP.