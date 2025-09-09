Freeport Reports on PT Freeport Indonesia Operations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced that on Monday, September 8 at approximately 10 p.m. local time in Central Papua, Indonesia, a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint occurred at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. The incident blocked access to certain areas within the mine, restricting evacuation routes for seven team members.

The location of the workers is known, and they are believed to be safe. Crews are working to clear the area for a safe and expeditious evacuation. In parallel, activities are underway to provide support to the workers.

At the Grasberg Block Cave operation, ore is mined using remotely operated equipment; however, the material flow from this event blocked access routes where the affected team members were engaged in mine development activities. All other personnel are confirmed safe.

Mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the safe evacuation of the seven contractor workers.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, and Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is always our number one priority. Our team is working diligently to bring our team members to safety as quickly as possible."

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

