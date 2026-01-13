By Roger Lanse
Russell Dobkins, 75, of Gila, was booked into the Grant County Detention Center by Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 28, 2025, charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 26, 2025, death of Esker Mayberry, 63, also of Gila.
On Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, Dobkins was ordered held in pretrial detention at the GCDC by Judge Jim Foy. Dobkins’ trial date is pending according to 6th Judicial District Court staff.
Dobkins is being represented by attorney Heather Leblanc. Prosecutors from the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office include attorneys Joseph Silva, Cynthia Clark, and Norman Wheeler.