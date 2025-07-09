Gila National Forest updates area closure for Trout Fire July 9, 2025

Opens Dragonfly/Fort Bayard area, Georgetown area, Cherry Creek and McMillen campgrounds

PDF map at end of article

Silver City, NM, July 9, 2025—The Gila National Forest has once again adjusted the public safety area closure to allow use of additional recreational facilities and National Forest System lands around the fire area. The updated closure allows access to the Dragonfly/Fort Bayard/Big Tree trail network; however, the northern portions of the Woodhaul Wagon Road Trail #55 and Sawmill Wagon Road Trail #243 remain closed. Also reopened are Cherry Creek Campground, McMillan Campground, and NFS lands accessed by the Georgetown Road.

While containment is increased and the wildfire threat diminished, there is a continued need for public health and safety closure during suppression repair and post-fire recovery activities. The new area closure area includes National Forest System (NFS) lands south and west of New Mexico Highway 35 and east of NM Highway 15, as well as Forest Road 876 (Trout Creek Road) and lands within the fire perimeter west of Highway 15.

All National Forest System lands within the closure area are closed to public entry, including Allie Canyon Trailhead and trail, Pictograph Canyon Trailhead and trail, Bear Canyon Trail, Sapillo Group Campground, Skates Canyon (Celebration Camp), Signal Peak Trailhead and trail, Black Peak CDNST Trailhead, and Arrastra Interpretive Site. Continental Divide Trail miles 182 to 204, from NM Highway 15 to NM Highway 35 remain closed.

To view the closure order and map visit Gila NF Alerts - Trout Fire area closure. For official fire updates and information visit the Gila National Forest website, Gila National Forest Facebook page, Inciweb, or New Mexico Fire Information.

About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.