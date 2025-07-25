Goose Fire Update Friday July 25, 2025

Friday July 25, 2025

Reported date: July 9,2025 Containment: 30% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 3401 acres

Personnel: 140 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Minimal Smoldering, Creeping

Operations: Due to more accurate mapping, the Goose Fire is now mapped at 3,401 acres and 30% percent contained. Incident personnel remain actively engaged in suppression actions, repair activities, and hazard mitigation. Yesterday, crews made progress doing fire suppression rehab work along Goose Lake Trail #238, Sheep Corral Trail #231, and the 282 and 4083V Forest Service roads. Heavy equipment was used to do repair work on trails, parking areas, and areas along the wilderness boundary. Helicopter support was active in the afternoon to suppress active areas of the fire.

Tomorrow, crews and heavy equipment will continue repair work in the same areas along trails, roads, parking areas, and other impacted places along the wilderness boundary. Firefighters will also search for and extinguish heat along the edge of the fire area, reinforcing handline and working towards additional containment, with repair work ongoing around the perimeter of the fire. Initial attack resources remain ready and engaged, as we prepare for critical fire weather conditions over the next few days.

Message from Incident Commander Lino Baca, Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Team: “As an incident management organization, we are ever adapting to change. With a slight warming trend over the next few days, followed by another shot of moisture predicted for the next week, we continue to right-size our response needs.”

Weather: Critical fire weather conditions are expected over the next few days. Dry, sunny weather continues today with temperatures in the upper 80’s and relative humidity dropping to near 18% by afternoon. Warm, dry weather is also forecasted for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out at 90 degrees and relative humidity dropping into the teens on Saturday and low twenties on Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect; please visit www.tfr.faa.gov for information specific to the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

ALERT: Highway 15 may be closed to all traffic for up to eight-hour increments due to the withdrawal of heavy equipment; the road closure interruptions will continue through Saturday at 10 p.m.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire