Goose Fire Update Saturday July 19, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 1845 acres

Personnel: 158 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Minimal, Creeping, Smoldering

Operations: Yesterday, crews continued working in the southwest and southeast area of the fire to advance containment of the fire. Progress resumed to establish alternate and contingency lines in the Victor Road, Goose Lake Trail #238, and Forest Service Road 282 areas. The north and eastern areas of the fire were unstaffed for safety reasons due to challenging terrain and increased fire behavior experienced the previous day. Two Type 1 helicopter supported the incident with water bucket drops in the morning, but it was grounded in the afternoon due to risks associated with the weather.

Today, crews will maintain progress being made in the southeast area of the fire to establish contingency lines in the event the fire spreads in that direction. Improvements to roads will also continue, increasing critical access points. Initial attack resources will stay ready and engaged as needed.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca: “Despite ongoing challenges with terrain, weather, and fire behavior, our strategy remains full suppression for this incident.”

Weather: Showers and storms remain in the region Saturday with a diminishing likelihood of storms later in the day. There is still chance of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s with relative humidity values near 31%.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire