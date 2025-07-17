Goose Fire Update Tuesday July 17, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 948 acres

Personnel: 139 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Short Crown Runs, Backing, Flanking

Operations: Yesterday, crews continued work on the southwest corner of the fire, securing hotspots along the perimeter and scouting northward for additional containment opportunities. The north end of the fire remains unstaffed due to steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain. On the southeast corner, hotshot crews constructed handline in some areas off the Goose Lake Trail #238 into Johnson Canyon. A few bucket drops from helicopter support were completed before being suspended due to weather conditions.

Today, a 12-person module will be inserted into the southwest corner to continue mop-up operations and monitor hotspots. Two hotshot crews will remain engaged on the southeast flank, focusing on limiting fire spread while constructing direct and indirect control lines. Dozers are improving access along Forest Road 282 toward the Goose Lake Trail #238 to support suppression efforts.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca:

“We continue to go as direct as possible to limit fire spread while evaluating contingency options in challenging terrain.”

Weather: Storms will become more scattered today as drier air works into the region. These storms may still contain heavy rainfall and gusty, erratic winds. Temperatures will top out in the 80s with relative humidity values near 30%.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Road. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire