Grant County Commission approves emergency declaration 061625

By Mary Alice Murphy

In a brief meeting this morning, Grant County commissioners heard resolution R-25-41, read by County Manager Charlene Webb. It deals with the need for extra resources to address the Trout Fire, which ignited on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and had grown to more than 12,000 acres bySunday morning.

Numerous residents of the Upper Mimbres and Sapillo Creek areas have evacuated because of the closeness of the Trout Fire. It is burning rapidly through areas in the Gila National Forest that have burned in the recent past.

Portions of Highway 15 and Highway 35 are closed due to fire equipment traffic and evacuations.

A map and smoke outlook can be visited at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/trout-fire-morning-update-for-june-16-2025

As of this morning, no structures or homes had been impacted, with efforts being taken to protect them.

Residents of Silver City and Mining District homes have experienced the large amount of smoke emanating from the fire, especially overnight when smoke settles into lower areas.

The declaration portion of the resolution reads: NOW THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that this declaration authorizes the use of all available county resources and activates emergency procurement procedures as necessary to protect public health and safety; and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT FUTHER DECLARED that Grant County formally requests support and assistance from the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as any other appropriate agencies, to assist in response and post-fire recovery operations.

The full resolution can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/community/legals/grant-county-commissioner-emergency-resolution-no-r-25-41

Commissioners approved the resolution unanimously, with a quorum of four, with one having to be out of town this morning.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Pace announced an evening meeting, this evening, Monday, June 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center for anyone wanting more information on the fire. "I want to say to our county manager how much I appreciate her leadership and the information she has communicated to us commissioners during this fire. I also want to thank the Forest Service for their help. As well, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales has been in contact, keeping tabs on the fire. I also thank the firefighters and law enforcement and hope they all come home safe."

Webb thanked Ponce and said she could not have done what she has, without the help of County Emergency Manager Scot Fuller and Fire Chief Roger Groves.

Ponce apologized and said he meant to include Fuller and Groves and also thanked them for their help and support.

The meeting adjourned.