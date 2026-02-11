Grant County Commission holds work session 010626, part 3

[Editor's Note: This story part 3 of the Jan. 6, 2026 Grant County Commission work session. It will continue the county reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

To continue the county reports at the first Grant County Commission work session of the year, the report from Emergency Manager Scot Fuller was not given as Fuller could not be at the meeting. His report in the packet listed the various grants that he had applied for and for which was awaiting approval. A new grant application was for 11 generators for the VFD (volunteer fire department)stations and four portable solar generators. The report stated that BLM(Bureau of Land Management) had agreed to fund public outreach and education in 2026. Two communication sites—Signal Peak and Glenwood Brushy—are planned to be completed by February, although they are awaiting equipment to be delivered and installed. The county also was awarded the Southline Transmission Grant through the Gila Community Foundation to purchase a cache of Starlink Performance Kits for deployment during an emergency incident.

County Fire Chief Roger Groves reported that in December, the VFDs were performing safety checks on their air packs. He noted they are still usable but a recall has required they be checked, because of an issue of connecting to another if one was to run out of air. He said he is working with the chiefs on the annual stipend to collect the data and to make sure criteria are met. "We've started our preparations for fire season. We really need some moisture. We are also doing some equipment needs at the various departments. Between me and the state fire marshal, we concluded his annual station inspections, and they were in pretty good shape with only minor findings. We received one new firefighter application for Fort Bayard."

He noted that they had a fire on the evening of Dec. 16. "I want to commend our county manager, Charlene Webb, who responded to help out her neighbors, and even went as far as fighting the fire with a garden hose until resources arrived. Thank you very much. I also want to acknowledge sheriff's deputy Tanner Dunkel for assisting the residents and firefighters on that incident as well. Thank you as well."

Betty Orosco presented the finance report. She noted they have bee preparing for the new budget and are currently working on updating the finance policy and procedures manual. ""Amplified is fully configured and we have completed all training and are working on the finalization of reporting, as they have been customized to our agency. Through April, we will continue building the annual comprehensive financial reports. We also plan to meet with department heads this month on the annual inventory process. We will be getting two new interns in the Manager's Office from Silver, Cobre or Cliff schools."

She noted that a records and retention training would take place for training all local governments for proper destruction of public records. "Our audit was submitted to the State Auditor's office Dec. 11, 2025, and we are awaiting the release letter. We expect the auditors to present to the county in February pending the release."

Chair and District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce said he appreciated all their work in the finance department. "I see you working with auditors, now with the inventory and soon the budget. You really stay busy."

District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens echoed the comments and said she, too, appreciated all their work. "And I want to say that I'm glad you're getting interns, because I think it is important to educate the young people in this important work. So thank you."

IT Director Adam Baca presented his report and focused on the roll out of the TextMyGov, which will provide countywide notification. He noted that residents have the option of opting in or opting out of the notifications, which will provide information on emergencies or closures.

He said he and his staff are also working on the Microsoft Office 365 migration effort, which moves county employees away from Google products, such as gmail and Google Drive. "We have to make sure the all computers and phones have the Microsoft office installed on them, so they have the the option and can check on all their emails and everyday business. Another project we are working on is the the Enterprise Backup solution project in the background, as well as finalizing the server virtualization from the old servers."

Stephens had a question on TextMyGov. "Will it be a supplement to the Ready, Set, Go so we have the the two."

Baca said it integrates with the IPAWS system, which originates the emergency alerts.

Planning and Capital Improvements Director Joseph Holguin began with the current projects. He completed the closeout of the 2023 Colonias projects in December. The Arenas Valley project was going out to bid in January, and the Little Walnut rights-of-ways and easement still have some conflicts to work out, but are also in the pre-construction phase. The design of the Gila Community Center is 85 percent complete, with the congressional direct funding issues having been worked out thanks to Webb and Rep. Luis Terrazas and Sen. Gabe Ramos.

"We also did our quarterly reports in December. Our local road projects deadline is March 10, so I ask for you all to give us the projects we need to work on, so we can meet the deadline. We also got a notification that the Colonias Grant applications are open."

Public Works Director Jason Lockett presented the Fleet Maintenance Department report listing the oil changes, inspections, tire replacement, battery replacements, brake jobs. wheel alignments and various other repairs completed during December.

Lockett continued with the Facilities and Maintenance report. "We have ongoing water repair and voltage upgrade at the Fairgrounds. The county is doing some Gila Valley Park bathroom plumbing projects. We are in the preliminary phase of the El Grito ramp project, and we will start the kitchen remodel at Dispatch."

He said as Mr. Andazola had noted, they are about to kick off the Detention Center laundry remodel and replacements. "We will be replacing the wood fence with a gate and some four-strand fencing at the Gila Valley Park. We will also be creating some signage in this administration building to provide better access. We completed the the front porch painting out front of this building."

Lockett thanked Cliff-Gila VFD station director Preston Johnson for helping them with a burn in the field prior to grading and mulching."

Mike Rocko, Road Department Supervisor, said the department members has been addressing complaints and maintaining roads, with delivery of material and equipment to do the jobs. "We completed the 2025 special projects, including water crossing projects. Blades are currently in their districts and trying to finish projects." He noted they were looking at future projects including Camino del Viento and building a road behind the Armory in Santa Clara. "We will continue training employees to get their CDL licenses and in equipment operations. We have a new mini excavator that will help with cleaning under cattle guards, which has been an issue for a while."



He showed some photos of their recent projects, including a Red Rock Road project.

Stephens thanked Rocko for his report and "for being so responsive to residents' complaints and being quick with your feedback. I know Wind Canyon constituents will be happy that Camino de Viento is on your list."

The next article will begin with a review of the Regular meeting, which would take place on Jan. 8, 2026, and will include decisions made during the meeting.

