I would like to provide an update on the Trout Fire. The fire is now estimated at 2000 acres. The USFS flew a drone over the fire last night and are currently assessing the data and will provide a more precise acreage later this morning.
Currently there are NO evacuation orders in place. Residents in the Lake Roberts-Sapillo area are currently in the "Set" mode. The decision to place these residents in the Set mode was based on the rapid fire growth and the limited availability of evacuation corridors. With Highway 15 closed, Highway 35 is the only evacuation corridor. This decision was made to ensure the safety of the community.
Additionally, the USFS is currently working on a closure order for Lake Roberts Recreation Area, Mesa Campground, Upper End Campground, Sapillo Campground, trailheads, and dispersed campsites. USFS crews worked through the night and bulldozers have been clearing old fire lines to assist in containing the fire. Multiple aviation assets will be working the fire today.
Additional updates will be provided throughout the day as they are made available.