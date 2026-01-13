January 13, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that 75-year-old Russell Dobkins has been ordered held without bond after being charged with First-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in connection with the death of Esker Roland Mayberry on December 26, 2025. Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva represented the State during the detention hearing before the Honorable Judge James Foy of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Dobkins remains in custody at this time.
According to investigators, on December 26, 2025, Grant County Sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police responded to 47 Turkey Creek Road in Gila after Central Dispatch received a call from Dobkins reporting that he had shot his neighbor. Dobkins stated on the call that "He tried to burn us out."
Upon arrival, deputies found Dobkins outside his residence and took him into custody. Mayberry was located in a nearby field with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and evidence of partial burning. Earlier that day, dispatch had received a separate call regarding a controlled burn at 51 Turkey Creek Road from Esker Roland Mayberry.
Investigators learned that Dobkins and Mayberry were long-time neighbors involved in a prolonged dispute over property and irrigation rights. Neighbors reported that the two men had experienced multiple altercations over the years.
Members of the Cliff-Gila Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.