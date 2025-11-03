Grant County Sheriff's Office Arrest and Activity Report October 26-November 1

On 10/26/25, Deputies responded to an intoxicated female on Central Ave, Bayard NM. The female was identified as Lisa Wilkey. She was arrested and booked for public Nuisance.

On 10/26/25, Deputies were dispatched to an address of Goathead Path, Silver City, NM in reference to a loud party complaint. Contact was made with Alyssa Danielle Verdugo. Ms. Verdugo was placed under arrest for a warrant issued from Magistrate 1.

On 10/26/25, Deputies responded to the S.O.S Shelter, in Silver City, NM in reference to a aggravated assault with a deadly weapon complaint. After investigation Brenda Callahan was placed under arrest and booked.





On 10/28/25, Deputies were dispatched Hwy 152 to a battery complaint. After investigation to the complaint Jacqueline Fults was arrested and booked on battery charges.

On 10/29/25, Deputies were dispatched Pheasant Dr. in reference to a domestic disturbance.Soon after Gila Regional personnel advised Central Dispatch of a stabbing victim. Soon after deputies linked Anthony Villines to the incident and he was detained and booked on charges.

On 10/29/25, Deputies responded to an address on Belm St. Santa Clara, NM in reference to a domestic disturbance. Dian Grijalva was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property of a household member and assault against a household member.

On 10/30/25, Dispatch reported a white Chevrolet truck (NM plate BZYN08) involved in a larceny and aggravated assault in Bayard.Shortly after Xavier David Padilla was detained and booked by Deputies.

On 10/30/25, Deputies and Investigators recovered numerous firearms on a property off Spring Creek Rd, Pinos Altos, NM. The original report was taken August 18, 2025 for an aggravated burglary complaint. The firearms were recovered and the owner was notified. The investigation is ongoing.