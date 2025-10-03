On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at approximately 1:20 PM. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's office were dispatched to the area of Opal Drive Silver City Nm in reference to a shooting.
The caller informed dispatch that he had shot his wife. Upon deputies' arrival, contact was made with the caller, later identified as Ronald Wilson, who was taken into investigative detention. Deputies entered the residence and found a female with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical procedures were performed by deputies until EMS arrived. The female was transported by EMS and then later flown to an out-of-town hospital.
Ronald Wilson was transported to the Sheriff's Office for investigation and subsequently arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, a second-degree felony. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.