Grant County Water Commission looks ahead to funding sources

By Lynn Janes

On November 20, 2025, the commission had a regular meeting at the city annex building.

New business

Raymond De la Vega, Stantec, spoke to the Hurley part of the project. He had some requests for Darlene McBride, Hurley city clerk, and asked her to let him know when she could provide that information.

De la Vega said they had not had any water operator subcommittee meetings and have not needed any. Now that they have started the design, they will have things come up and will have to have communication with the water operators but have not had much luck with meetings instead have been reaching out to them individually.

The administrative JPA (joint powers agreement) subcommittee has not met and has been waiting for an attorney and financial manager from the Finance Authority to contact them because they will need their assistance.

Pricilla Lucero, New Mexico Southwest Council of Governments director, wanted to backtrack some. When they applied for the technical assistance program it had been money given to the New Mexico Finance Authority for things around planning and feasibility studies. It could be technical memoranda, legal, and accounting services. The town of Silver City had received the award but had been assigned an engineer that didn't have any familiarity with the project. He had already spent hours on research. She had requested they change the engineer to Stantec because they have familiarity of the project. The engineer that started it feels the same way about the situation. The change has started, and the New Mexico Finance Authority will find a way to compensate him for his time.

The financial advisors appointed had been Bosque Advisors. Alex Brown, Silver City town manager and Lucero were glad they had been appointed. Both had worked with them for many years.

Lucero went over the funding sources and when the applications will be due. Colonias and the New Mexico Unit fund would be coming up soon. She went over what they needed to have in place to move forward. Prospectors would take place December 4, 2025. Brown said he would like all the mayors to go with him to make the presentation. Lucero added that two weeks after that they would need to have letters of intent for Colonias funding. The Water Trust Board will be putting more money into that fund, and it will have a lot of potential.

Brown spoke to the expense of a tank for Hanover. De la Vega said they would not be installing those until a later phase.

Lucero brought up another fund that has been worked on by the legislators internally. They have been looking at different ways they can pilot what they call specific capital outlay projects to refine the process with a capital development fund. A lot of discussion went on concerning financing, the different sources available and the best way to proceed.

At the next meeting they will try and have the attorney and financial advisor attend. Lucero also added they should have the people from ISC (Interstate Stream Commission)

Public input

A representative from Tyrone Water and Wastewater had input. They had been working with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments and have received $10 million in project funding for infrastructure. They will be going out to bid in the next month. He went over what they would be doing. He had a concern because RCAC (rural community assistance corporation) had done an extensive study and presented it to the board. They would be tapped out to make any other improvements. They have the need for $11 million to replace all of the wastewater pipes. He asked if they had any sources. Lucero suggested some ideas.

Next meeting will be held December 18, 2025 (tentative)

Sheila Hudman, Santa Clara village administrator, spoke to the situation with the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) and obtaining easements. She had not heard from them and will be contacting them again after Thanksgiving. She will be asking for them to transfer the small amount needed for the easement and save them the paperwork.

Adjourned