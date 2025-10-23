GRMC chooses 2025 Daisy Award winner

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

In the Gila Regional Medical Center courtyard, Chief Nursing Officer Ron Green awarded the annual Daisy away to this year's winner. Green said they received 67 nominations out of the over 100 nurses in the facility. The nominations included almost half the nursing staff at 44 names.

Green presented the history of the award, which was created by the family of Patrick Barnes, who was treated for 8 weeks for an autoimmune disease that finally took his like. His family was able to spend most of their time with him in the hospital and saw how wonderful the nurses were. Patrick's parents created a foundation to recognize outstanding nurses in hospitals all over the world. More information can be read at https://www.daisyfoundation.org/about-us#MV

Traditions include Daisy cookies, and cinnamon rolls, which Patrick asked to have during his hospitalization, and always insisted that the nurses also receive cinnamon buns. The award comes with the recognition certification, as well as a basket of goodies, but the special part of the award is a small statue carved by a sculptor in an African nation. This yea, the sculptor lives in Zimbabwe.

