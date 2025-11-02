GRMC Foundation fundraising banquet 102425

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Gila Regional Medical Center Foundation help their annual large fundraiser with a banquet at the Murray Hotel Ballroom, along with a 1947 holiday twist on It's a Wonderful Life. The funds benefit several projects supporting Nurses, EMT's and the Cancer Center

The delicious Italian dinner was catered and served by members of the Savory Kitchen crew.

TheActrix Studio presented It's a Killer Life, an interactive murder-mystery dinner theater set in the small upstate New York town of Bellows Falls, just one year after the film It's a Wonderful Life lit up America's screens. The event was produced by Wendy Spurgeon, founder of TheActrix Studio LLC, and directed by Kimber Etheredge.

Before, during and after the dinner and performance, a silent action invited participants to put in bids for items donated by local businesses and included a Holland American cruise.

To read about the story and the characters as well as the actors that played them, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/events-calendars/local-events/its-a-killer-life-brings-mystery-murder-and-laughter-to-silver-city-october-24-2025 . This article also includes photos from Wendy Spurgeon taken at the dress rehearsal, where there was more room to take photos.

