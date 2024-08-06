By Roger Lanse
According to Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert, the SCFD responded to a structure fire at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at 304 Ridge Road, near the landfill. There was no one in the mobile home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Lambert said.
The Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department and Grant County Fire Chief Roger Groves assisted in the effort. At the time this information was received, the fire had been reduced to hot spots, Lambert advised, “and was surrounded. It’s not going anywhere.”