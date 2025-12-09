Intoxicated man booked on several charges

By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Nov. 27, 2025, Silver City Police Department officers responded at 10:25 p.m. to a DWI call at Motel 6. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that an intoxicated male was reportedly leaving the Motel 6 parking lot in an older dark-colored Ford Bronco.

According to an SCPD incident report, officers en route to the scene located a black 1983 Dodge Ram SUV traveling west on Highway 180 near the intersection of Gold Street and failing to maintain its lane of travel. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Kentucky Street. The driver, Everett Monday, 64, emitted an odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath, and displayed bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; and imbalance when walking. Initially denying to complete an SFST, Monday did agree to provide a breath sample but only provided one, which was insufficient. Officers, the report said, discovered an open bottle of Jack Daniels in Monday's vehicle.

Monday was transported to the SCPD office, and while there, began kicking the holding cell door violently, saying he wanted to go to jail. After Monday continued kicking the holding cell door, officers prepared to enter to cell to place Monday in leg shackles. But Monday refused to cooperate, headbutting one officer and stiffening his body to prevent the shackles from being placed on him.

After being dressed with the shackles, Monday was arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center on Dec. 28, charged with DWI; battery upon a police officer; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer.

According to GCDC staff, Monday was released Nov. 29, 2025, on an unsecured $500 bond.