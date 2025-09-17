Issaih Villalba is held without bond for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

IWednesday, September17, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Issaih Villalba (26) was held without bond on charges of Criminal Sexual Penetration (1st Degree), Kidnapping (1st Degree), Sexual Exploitation of Children (2nd Degree), Aggravated Battery (Misdemeanor).

The State was represented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark. Sixth Judicial District Court Judge, the Honorable Judge Foy presided at the hearing. Judge Foy granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, finding that that VILLALBA was a danger to the victim and the community.

On August 23, 2025, a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched in response to a report involving suspected child pornography. The reporting party stated she had received a video depicting a 7-year-old juvenile engaging in a sexual act with an adult male, alleged to be ISSAIH VILLALBA.

Following the initial investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that the video in question had been recorded on a cell phone belonging to the girlfriend of Issaih Villalba. The video was discovered in the deleted files ("trash") of the device by a young relative who had inherited the phone. Upon finding the video, the relative alerted his grandmother, who then reported it to authorities.

A forensic interview with the juvenile victim was conducted at Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS) to ensure proper trauma-informed procedures were followed and to assist in the ongoing investigation.

VILLALBA was arrested on August 28, 2025, he will remain in jail until trial.