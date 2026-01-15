Jaime Rodriguez is found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder of Ruben Morales

January 15, 2026 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Jaime Rodriguez, 29, was found guilty by a Silver City jury for shooting and Killing Ruben Morales. The jury convicted Rodriguez on: Count 1: 2nd Degree Murder; Count 2: Tampering with Evidence, a 3rd-degree felony; Count 3: Child Abuse, a 4th Degree Felony; 4-7 Counts: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 4th Degree Felony and 3 Firearm Enhancements. This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva and District Attorney Norman Wheeler.

On August 27, 2023, Silver City Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Hutchinson Street and Pinon Street in Santa Clara, New Mexico. The investigation revealed that the incident began earlier that day, when Jaime Rodriguez confronted three children on two 4-Wheelers, yelling at them for kicking up dust. During the confrontation, Rodriguez drove his yellow jeep at a high rate of speed chasing the children, nearly striking them. The children fled to their grandparents’ home.

Arnulfo Morales, Jr., became aware that Rodriguez had initiated the altercation with the kids and nearly ran over the children. Arnulfo looked for and located the yellow Jeep. Arnulfo approached Rodriguez asking why he chased the children, Rodriguez responded, “Because they got dust on my jeep.” A verbal dispute ensued between the two men, during which Rodriguez stated he intended to retrieve a firearm. Rodriguez retrieved a shotgun; he pointed it at Arnulfo, who quickly left the area.

Arnulfo observed his brother, Ruben Morales, who stopped at a stop sign. He then heard gunshots and witnessed Rodriguez shooting Ruben multiple times as Ruben sat in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Ruben’s eight-year-old son who was sitting in the back seat. Rodriguez then fled the scene in the yellow jeep, taking with him the handgun and shotgun. The firearms were never located.

Emergency medical personnel responded, however, the victim, Ruben Morales died from his injuries. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.