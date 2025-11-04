Attached is the latest NWS Drought Information Statement. 2025 monsoon season finished near normal for most of southern New Mexico with drier conditions along the AZ/NM state line. However, all of Grant County remains in either a severe or extreme drought status. Unfortunately, the majority of November looks dry for New Mexico. With that in mind the NWS is warning of an elevated fire danger this month due to prolonged dryness and ERCs above normal for November.
Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on December 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.
- Severe (D2) to Extreme (D3) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico. Moderate (D1) drought status affecting Far West Texas.
- Improvement in drought conditions after early October rains, especially for El Paso County.
- Drought conditions expected to persist in November due to below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.
National Weather Service El Paso/Santa Teresa
Direct Office Line: 575-589-3972