Madeline Daly Held Without Bond on Capital Murder Charge

Silver City, NM – District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that 35-year-old Madeline Daly has been held without bond after being charged with First-Degree Murder and Child Abuse, in connection with the shooting death of her 11-month-old son.

Sixth Judicial Deputy District Attorney Mark Abramson represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Tom F. Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Stewart stated during the hearing "I'm concerned about your own personal safety, as well as the safety of others. It also concerns the court that given the gravity of what's happened, there seems to be a considerable amount of animosity."



Grant County Sheriff's officials reported that Madeline Daly brought her 11-month-old son into New Mexico from Wyoming, violating a court order that had granted emergency custody to the child's father. On December 23, 2025, deputies responded to a rural property along Highway 15 after receiving a tip that Daly was wanted in Wyoming on kidnapping charges.

Sheriff's Deputies located Daly at a rented bunkhouse and later saw her attempting to flee toward a motorized RV with the child. They surrounded the RV while working to obtain a search warrant. During this time, a gunshot was heard. Deputies rushed into the RV and discovered Daly had fatally shot her son with a 9mm handgun. After a brief struggle, Daly was taken into custody, and deputies attempted to save the child by rushing him to an awaiting ambulance.

New Mexico State Police crime scene investigators secured the area. The entire incident was assisted by Hurley Police Department, Forest Service law enforcement officers, Native Air helicopter, and Emergency Medical Services.