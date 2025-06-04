By Roger Lanse
On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at about 3:34 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Jalisco Café, 103 S. Bullard Street, in reference to a male customer who doesn't have money to pay for his food. According to the SCPD blotter, the male was given the option of leaving an item behind so the reporting person could use the item to get money to pay for the meal. The male customer refused. Officers were advised the male was now in the front lobby.
Officers issued the male, Bradley Romail, 45, from out-of-state, a 2-year criminal trespass warning to the restaurant, and he left walking. No charges were filed.