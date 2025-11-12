Man with machete bothers two people

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Our Paws Cause Thrift Shop, 703 N. Bullard Street, on Thursday Nov. 6, 2025, at 1:46 p.m. to a suspicious person call. According to a Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority blotter, the caller stated as she was getting into her car a man started walking rapidly toward her, so she got into the car and locked the doors. The man came up to her car and stared at her through the window, she said, and he had a machete in his sleeve.

The caller described the man as a short Hispanic with a mustache and wearing a leather jacket and black cowboy boots. She said, the blotter stated, the man headed on foot toward the Morning Star store – unknown where he went from there.

Officers spoke with employees and passersby, who stated they did not see anything, and officers had negative contact with anyone matching the description given.

A little over an hour and a half later, at 3:23 p.m., officers were again dispatched, this time to the Big Ditch Park, 405 N. Hudson Street in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call. According to a GCRDS blotter, the caller advised that a named male just pulled out a machete on him and said the male was upset because caller told him he didn't have an extra phone.

The caller stated the male returned the machete to his backpack and left walking west on College Avenue. The male was described as wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a cowboy hat. Caller said he was standing by in the Big Ditch off College Avenue.

Officers had negative contact with either the caller or the male.