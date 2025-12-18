Please visit the website below for the proposed changes to some of the highway 180 intersections within and outside of Silver City that were presented at a local meeting on Dec. 10, 2025, as prepared by Parametrix, Inc.
This link is to the NM DOT Hwy 180 projects website: https://www.dot.nm.gov/us180-projects/
Inside this website arePUBLIC RESOURCES, down toward the bottom on the left side of the page, which feature the maps and information boards that showed interested residents the proposals. The maps make clear the proposed changes.
New Mexico Department of Transportation also seeks more public input through the above website, preferably prior to Jan. 12, 2025.