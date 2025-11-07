Marshalls Brings The Good Stuff™ To Silver City With Grand Opening Of New Store

NEW LOCATION OFFERS HIGH-QUALITY, DESIGNER MERCHANDISE AT AMAZING PRICES

FRAMINGHAM, MA (NOVEMBER 2025) - Marshalls, one of the nation's leading off-price retailers with over 1,200 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Silver Heights Blvd on November 20th. Marshalls' team of buyers hustle year-round to bring incredible deals on must-have products to its shoppers at every location. And now, shoppers in Silver City will find that amazing selection of high-quality merchandise across fashion, accessories, shoes, beauty, home, men, kids, pet, and more.

"At Marshalls, we hustle every day to bring the good stuff™ to stores for consumers. With the opening of this store, we are excited to provide Silver City shoppers with high-quality, brand name merchandise at an amazing value," said Nancy Carpenter, President of Marshalls.

GRAND OPENING

Join us on November 20th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. to be part of the grand opening excitement and find the amazing selection in all our departments.

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: 2150 US Hwy 180E, Silver City, NM 88061

Approximately 24,500 square feet

Regular store hours:

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays

Fresh selection of brand name and designer fashion at amazing prices, delivered daily

Broad range of on-trend products from fashion and beauty to home

Bright and fresh in-store experience every time you shop

Single queue checkout for faster shopping

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new Silver City location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to a local charity. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), Alzheimer's Association and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with over 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls hustles to get the good stuff™ so shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, men, kids, and home merchandise - all at amazing prices.

For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit www.Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.