$10 million investment
DEMING – A $10 million roadway rehabilitation project on NM 26 is scheduled to begin Monday, December 1, 2025.a
Drivers can expect lane closures on both eastbound and westbound lanes of NM 26 from mile marker 0, at the U.S. 180 intersection, to mile marker 10. Contractor working hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the possibility of weekend work.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed and obey all traffic control devices. Oversize and overweight loads will not be permitted on this route during this time. A temporary traffic signal, flagging and pilot car operation will be in place 24/7, and speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph or lower.
Mountain States Constructors has been awarded the project. Roadwork will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23, then suspend for the holidays. All traffic impacts will be removed during the suspension. Operations will resume Jan. 8, 2026.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks drivers for their cooperation during this work. For updated information, visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.