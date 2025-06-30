As part of its ongoing commitment to serving New Mexico's aging adults statewide, the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging will hold community listening sessions in Grant and Hidalgo counties July 15-16, 2025.
Resulting from the transition of Hidalgo Medical Services (HMS) senior services to new providers, North Central New Mexico Economic Development District Executive Director Monica Abeita, Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging Director Neil Segotta, and Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging Regional Manager John Prejean will travel to five senior centers in Grant and Hidalgo counties to hear directly from seniors and to provide details on the transition and the continuation of services.
Ms. Abeita, Mr. Segotta, and Mr. Prejean will be on site in Gila, Santa Clara, Mimbres, Lordsburg, and Silver City on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, to provide a clear explanation of the path forward and to answer questions.
Meeting schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, July 15
9:00 am – 10:00 am Gila Senior Center, 403 Highway 211, Gila, NM 88038
11:00 am – 12:00 pm Santa Clara Senior Center, 107 N. East Street, Santa Clara, NM 88026
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Mimbres Senior Center, 2620 Highway 35, Mimbres, NM 88049
Wednesday, July 16
10:00 am – 11:00 am Ena Mitchell Senior Center, 532 E. DeMoss Street, Lordsburg, NM 88045
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Silver City Senior Center, 205 W. Victoria Street, Silver City, NM 88061
For more information, contact John Prejean, Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging Regional Manager. Mr. Prejean has an office at the Southwest NM Council of Governments at 1203 N Hudson St, 2nd Floor, Silver City, NM 88061. He can be reached at 505-920-9179,