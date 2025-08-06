Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on September 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.

  • Extreme (D3) to Exceptional (D4) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas.
  • Slight improvement in drought status in July after near to above normal precipitation.
  • Drought conditions expected to persist into the autumn season, below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures in August.

National Drought Information Statement Website

U.S. Drought Monitor