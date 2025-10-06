Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on November 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.

  • Severe (D2) to Extreme (D3) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas.
  • Slight drought improvement in September due to thunderstorms. Monsoon season finishes near normal for most of the region.
  • Drought conditions expected to persist in October due to below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures

