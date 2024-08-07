By Roger Lanse
According to Catron County Sheriff Keith Hughes, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, around 9 a.m., a male, identified as 69-year-old Patrick Lopez of Phoenix, was found deceased at the Big Horn Campground on Highway 180 just north of Glenwood. Lopez had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Hughes told the Beat that the day before, witnesses stated they heard several gunshots in the area at approximately 6 to 6:30 p.m. and that Lopez had been in the campground most of that Monday. A Dodge Dakota pickup was located near the victim.
"We have very little to go on," Hughes commented. When asked if he had any suspects or persons of interest in the case, Hughes responded, "No."