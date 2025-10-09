The NWS has issued a situational briefing for potential heavy rainfall / flash flooding Saturday through Tuesday. Flood watches have not been issued at this time, but watches are possible closer to the weekend. For more information see the attached NWS briefing.
Attached is a Situational Awareness Briefing for... Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Potential THIS Weekend:
- After two dry days, today and Friday, we will see abundant tropical moisture move back over the Borderland from the west and southwest.
- Deep moisture from Tropical Storms Priscilla, and Raymond, will move in on southwest winds on the front side of our next passing trough.
- Record moisture, for October, and the instability of the trough will lead to widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms beginning Sunday and lasting into Tuesday.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall, west on Saturday, and all areas Sunday and Monday, will lead to potential for flooding and flash flooding across much of the Borderland, with a focus for the highest potential west of the Rio Grande.