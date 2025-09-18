September 18, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that RAY HOLGUIN, 35, was found Guilty by a Silver City Jury to 1 Count: Aggravated Battery [Great Bodily Harm], a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor occurring on June 6th, 2024. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mark Abramson.
On June 6, 2024, Bayard Police officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Billy's Badazz Bargin Store located at 104 Hurley Ave. The victim stated that he went around the back of the store with the intent of working on the Air Conditioning unit behind the building. He found HOLGUIN behind the building and when HOLGUIN saw him, he began yelling profanities at him in an aggressive manner. HOLGUIN then charged and punched the victim multiple times, with the victim falling. Holguin then continued to beat him on the ground. A bystander saw the fight, stopped and told HOLGUIN he had called the police. Upon arrival, Bayard Poliofficers arrested HOLGUIN at the scene.
Emergency medical services from Gila Regional Medical Center were dispatched to treat the victim's injuries and he was transported to the hospital.
Sentencing to be held at a later date.