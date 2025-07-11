SILVER CITY, NM, July 11, 2025—Heavy lightning activity over the past two days caused multiple wildfires on the Gila National Forest. Many were immediately suppressed by fire crews. All currently active fires are discussed below. Reports on the Turkeyfeather Fire and the Goose Fire will be in separate notifications.
Reserve Ranger District
- Both the Eckleberger Fire (6 acres) and Telephone Fire (10 acres) started on July 10 and burned in ponderosa pine overstory and grass understory. Resources secured the fire starts and stopped forward progress by the end of the operational period.
Wilderness Ranger District
- The Gila Flat fire (5 acres), located about 5 miles north of Lake Roberts and 2 miles east of Senator Clinton P. Anderson Overlook, was reported the morning of July 11. Fifty firefighters are engaged on the fire with the help of a Type 1 Helicopter. Other aerial resources are enroute. Smoke may be visible to the communities around Gila Hot Springs. For firefighter safety and access, motorists should avoid the area to prevent unnecessary traffic.
- The Railroad Fire (3 acres) was reported yesterday. Crews completed a line around the fire and are currently in mop up status.
- The Copperas Fire (2 acres) is east of Highway 15. Crews completed a line around the fire and are holding the fire’s edge.
- The Granny Fire (34 acres) is burning 3 miles southwest of Miller Springs Cabin in steep, rocky terrain. Crews are assessing the fire situation with point protection for Miller Springs Cabin.
Silver City Ranger District
- Both the Noonday Canyon Fire (0.1 acres) and Farm Fire (0.1 acres) were identified on July 9. Both fires have been fully suppressed.
- The Sheep Fire (0.1 acres) is burning just outside of the wilderness boundary near Monument Tank, southeast of the Goose Fire. Crews and aircraft are enroute.
Black Range Ranger District
- The Wrights Fire (0.1 acres), located two miles north of NM-152 and south of Cross-O Mountain, started on July 10. Fire crews are engaged in full suppression efforts.
- The Ladrone Fire (0.1 acres) is located southeast of Hillsboro Peak and crews are engaged.
Smoke: Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality. When you encounter smoke on the road while driving, slow down and turn on your headlights.
