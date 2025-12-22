Registration for Tour of the Gila 2026 Opens New Years Day

Bicycling Stage Race in Southwest New Mexico Set for April 29 Through May 3, 2026

Silver City, NM — The 39th Tour of the Gila is opening registration for the 2026 road bicycling stage race on New Years Day. The five-day race based out of Silver City is set for Wednesday, April 29, through Sunday, May 3, 2026. Registration opens on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

For amateur competitors, Tour of the Gila offers five USA Cycling-sanctioned races with expanded eligibility to include racers of all experience levels. The USA Cycling races will be three or four stages over as many days.

· Men 1,2 (40+ bonus) and Men 3 (40+ bonus):

§ Four stages

§ Starts Thursday, April 30

§ Entry Fee: $240

· Women 1,2,3,4 (35+ bonus); Men 4,5 (40+ bonus); Master Men 1,2,3,4 for men over age 40 (50+ bonus, 60+ bonus, 70+ bonus)

§ Three stages

§ Starts Friday, May 1

§ Entry Fee: $180

For recreational athletes, organizers will again offer citizen fun races on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday May 3. Registration for the citizen fun races opens later in 2026.

Invitations for the Tour of the Gila men's and women's races sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will be sent soon. The UCI races are five stages over five days.

In 2026, Tour of the Gila will not be changing the registration price. To promote participation in the iconic event and celebrate the cycling community's support over the last 39 years, the race organization is keeping the same low price for all athletes.

"Racers invest their time to race in Silver City for several days and also spend their hard-earned resources on equipment and travel," race director Jack Brennan says. "We want to encourage everyone to come test themselves on southwest New Mexico's mountain roads. Here, strong competition combined with challenging, scenic courses make for an unforgettable experience."

Find details about the 39th Tour of the Gila at tourofthegila.com/race/race-information.

Register for the USA Cycling races starting January 1st at bikereg.com/tour-of-the-gila.

Learn how to participate in the citizen fun races, offer host housing, or volunteer at TourOfTheGila.com.

###

Tour of the Gila is the iconic road bicycling stage race based out of Silver City, New Mexico. Since 1987, Tour of the Gila has become renowned worldwide for notoriously challenging courses. Over five days, athletes follow routes leading from the town's colorful streets, through the region's rich history, and along the edges of the nation's first designated wilderness. Sanctioned by both the global and national governing bodies of cycling, Tour of the Gila provides a rare opportunity for amateur competitive cyclists to compete on the same courses (and on the same days) as the professional athletes. The 38th Tour of the Gila will run from April 29 - May 3, 2026.