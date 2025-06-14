ROAD CLOSURE:
CLOSURE- Silver City Pinos Altos Area
Closure, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 17, 10 miles north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 22, 15 miles north of Pinos Altos. Closed due to a forest fire.

CLOSURE- Lake Roberts to Mimbres
Closure, NM 35 eastbound from mile marker 27, 0.5 miles south of NM 15 to mile marker 11, 11 miles north of NM 152. Closed due to a forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.