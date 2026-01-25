Santa Clara mayor attended meeting for Fort Bayard projects

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: This has been written using the minutes provided by the village clerk.)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting January 8, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayor's report

Lopez said he had been impressed by all the projects that came out of 2025 and will be more involved with the ones to come in 2026. A meeting had been held by the state for Fort Bayard phase two, and it sounded like they would be fixing buildings, RV camping and other recreational projects. Lopez said he would be working with the maintenance crew to start prepping the ground for the pump track if it has approval by the council later. The last week of the month he and Sheila Hudman, village administrator will be in Santa Fe for the legislative session.

Public comments none currently

New business

The council approved the mayor's recommendation of the continuation of Albert Esparza to be mayor pro tem.

The council approved the recommendation of the mayor to reaffirm the appointed positions of the trustees. This included Hudman to continue as village administrator, Leandra Esparza to continue as village clerk/treasurer, Lonnie Sandoval as police chief and Larry Montoya as fire chief.

The council tabled the request by Robert Young and Pantano Inc to do a four-lot subdivision. This was done to provide time for further review by maintenance and the fire department.

The council approved the American Ramp company Sourcewell to design and an agreement to build the pump track.

The council approved the 2025 non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC to provide service, facilities and equipment necessary to meet present and future cable related needs for the village. This will renew the 2013 agreement.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2026-1 for the participation in the transportation project fund program administered by the Department of Transportation. This has been a yearly grant the village has received.

The council approved resolution 2026-2 for the Open Meetings Act. This resolution happens every year to provide the time, dates and locations for council meetings.

Second regular meeting will be January 22, 2026, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be February 12, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned