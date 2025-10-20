Santa Clara needs more vendors for the Tamal Fiesta

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting October 9, 2025. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson attended. Ralph Trujillo didn't attend.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayor's report

The village will hold an open public meeting for the residents to ask bond questions. Some have already said they would be coming because they have questions. The bond will be needed to do the road projects in the village. It has been over 20 years since major work had been done on the roads. Lopez went over some of the areas he wanted to do, and areas then need curbs and gutters.

Amador had a request to the village. The action committee asked if the village would donate $500 towards the upcoming Tamal Fiesta November 8, 2025. The action committee will also be donating $500. The funds will be used to purchase trophies for the car show. The organizer of the car show has been using his own money to pay for these. He charges to do other car shows but not here. The cost will be over $1,000 but it will pay for the majority of them. Amador said they did need more vendors.

The vote to provide the donation will take place at the next council meeting.

Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, said they had been asked to respond to the Gomez claim and did with an affidavit from everyone at city hall except those that had not had exposure to Reverend Gomez. The village came out well and the claim had been dismissed. It had to do with his request for public records, and it would cost him $7.10 for ordinances that he had already received when he had been cited for violating them. He had been sent a letter about cleaning up his property. The Department of Justice has asked for the notice to be posted on the website but that will cost the village additional money and Gonzales will be contacting them about this. Everything had been done according to statues.

Public comment none currently.

New business

Connor McCarthy with US Solar had asked to put on the agenda for a presentation to the council but did not show up.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2025-34 to ratify the vote of September 25, 2025, to sell the property located at 527 Fort Bayard Street by quit claim deed to the Cobre Consolidated School District for $10,000 for affordable workforce housing requirements. The village will retain a 30-year option to purchase at appraised value should Cobre decide to sell all or part of the property.

The council approved resolution 2025-35 to allow Leandra Esparza, town clerk signing authority and access to the village bank account with First American Bank. Lopez said the reason they want to do this had to do with not always having the people authorized on the account around. Another problem had happened, and this would help alleviate it along with changing accounts. The old account will be closed as soon as everything has gone through.

Second regular meeting to be held Thursday October 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting to be held Thursday November 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned