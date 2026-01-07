Santa Clara will construct a pump track for the village kids

Santa Clara will be constructing a pump track for the village kids

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: This has been written using the minutes provided by the village clerk.)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting December 11, 2025. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department head reports.

Mayor's report

Sheila Hudman, village administrator, and Leandra Esparza, village clerk, and the mayor had attended the Prospectors Legislative Forum at the university earlier in the month. The top three projects the village asked to have funded were $500,000 for water systems to purchase new water meters for both Santa Clara and Hanover; the second request was $300,000 for parks including Viola Stone and the Splash Park. It will provide turf to replace the crumb rubber. The third request on the list had been $200,000 for affordable housing projects. Next week they will do the final part of the transaction to sell the two lots to Cobre Consolidated Schools. It will be used for workforce housing. The village has received an award of $600,000 for the BMX/pump track. This grant must be spent within a year. Lopez reminded everyone the Christmas party would be coming up and wanted to thank the staff for all their hard work throughout the year. Lopez sent condolences to the family of Mayor Ed Stevens that had passed recently.

Public comments none currently

New business

Elizabeth Esparza had asked to be on the agenda to discuss concerns about the cemetery. She currently serves as the president of the committee. She spoke to the work that needed to be done and the lack of funds to do them. Lopez addressed each concern and said he had specific plans for 2026 for the cemetery. He also pointed out that the Southwest Forestry Network will be planting some tress in 2026.

The council approved the application of Sharon Castillo to move a 2026, 28 x 76 doublewide mobile home to 618 Fort Bayard Street. Code enforcement said all requirements had been met.

The council approved the purchase of mobile and portable radios from Advanced Communications and Electronics in the amount of $118,998.95 using funding that had been awarded to the fire department.

The council approved the purchase of new records management software from Emergency Networking with a startup cost of $3,245.00 for one year. The following years will be $2,495.00. This will be for the fire department.

The council approved the payout of unused vacation time for eligible employees due to work commitments.

The council approved the resignation of Officer Albert Dominguez. His last day had been November 30, 2025.

The council approved a position for a third delivery driver for the Santa Clara Senior Center

The council approved the purchase of jackets for employees in appreciation for their service over and above their required duties to the village.

The council approved the 2025 nonexclusive franchise agreement with Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC to provide service, facilities and equipment to meet present and future cable-related needs to the village.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2025-39 that provided the 2025 holiday schedule.

The council approved resolution 2025-41, authorizing the village to enter into the design funding agreement with ISC (Interstate Stream Commission), the city of Bayard and the town of Silver City.

First regular meeting will be January 8, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be January 22, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned