Sen. Gabriel Ramos and Rep. Luis Terrazas open new offices 011926

NM State Rep. Luis Terrazas and Sen. Gabriel Ramos cut the ribbon as their aides, Brett Kasten, on the left, and Bruce Ashburn, on the right, hold the ribbon.

Photo by Mary Alice Murphy

On Friday evening, Jan. 9, 2026, New Mexico Sen. Gabriel Ramos and Rep. Luis Terrazas welcomed an estimated 60-70 people who came to an open house and ribbon cutting, at their new local offices in the back of First American Bank at 1609 N. Swan St in Silver City. The senator and representative also requested a donation of a non-perishable food item for the town warming center, now renamed The Haven because of a copyright dispute. The estimate of the cost of the food donated was $650 plus cash donations $of 450, which the Ramos and Terrazas have agreed to match, all for The Haven.

The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to provide the ribbon and scissors for the ribbon-cutting. Ramos' aide Brett Kasten and Terrazas' aide Bruce Ashburn held the ribbon as Ramos and Terrazas cut it.

Guadalupe Cano, former Silver City councilor and mayor pro tem, accepted the donations for the shelter. She and her motherPatricia Cano founded the winter nighttime shelter that operates during cold winter nights, feeding and offering shelter for the homeless and those who do not have heat in their homes. Patricia Cano was not present, as she was at the shelter preparing that evening's meal.

County and Town elected officials attended, and the Mayor of Lordsburg, Martin Neave, drove up for the event. He spoke, as did newly elected Silver City Mayor Simon Wheaton-Smith. Everyone who spoke complimented Ramos and Terrazas for being available to answer their questions, not only during the legislative sessions, but whenever an issue rises that they needed help for at the state level.