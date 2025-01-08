ROAD ADVISORY
Severe Driving Conditions in Deming Area
Deming Patrol has reported roadways as severe driving conditions. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is sending out plow trucks and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
CRASH – Deming Area
I-10 eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 108 due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured onto NM 549 at milepost 102 (Aklea) to milepost 116 (Lazy E/NM 549). Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.