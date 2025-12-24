Sheriff's Department arrests and charges fugitive woman out of Wyoming

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 11:40 AM, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office were notified of a female subject identified as Madeline Daly who has an outstanding warrant for kidnapping out of Wyoming may be in the Mimbres area.

Central Dispatch received credible information that this female was in the Doc Campbell area in

Mimbres, NM. Upon deputies' arrival, while canvassing Airstrip Rd, a deputy observed a female running while carrying a child and entering a nearby RV. Attempts to make contact were initially unsuccessful, but through repeated efforts, deputies were finally able to speak to the female by phone, though she refused to cooperate and exit the RV.

Due to information indicating the female may be armed with a handgun, assistance was requested from the NM State Police SWAT team. While coordination was underway, deputies heard a gunshot and therefore gained entry to the RV, where they made contact with the female, who had a gun pointed at her head. A detective was able to subdue the female and disarm her.

It was discovered that the female had shot her infant son. Life-saving measures were immediately taken, and the child was transported to the intersection of HWY 35 and Hwy 15 to be flown out. Tragically, the child succumbed to his injury before being able to be flown out. The female was identified as Madeline Daly, age 35, from Wyoming.

The Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the FBI, HSI,6" Judicial District Attorney's Office and the NM State Police, processed the crime scene and spoke to witnesses. The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested Madeline Daly on the warrant out of Wyoming and also charged her with an Open Count of Murder in the Ist degree Capital Offense and Child abuse resulting in death, is a 1st degree felony. Madeline Daly is currently being housed at the Grant County Detention Center.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.