By Roger Lanse
On Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 5:23 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2501 E. Highway 180, to a battery call. According to a Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority blotter, the reporting person stated two younger men, possibly juveniles, picked up two gallons of milk and threw it (them?) over into another aisle, striking a 47-year-old female customer. The customer has a red mark and a sore arm, the RP said, and does want to report the assault. The RP stated he and the customer are currently in the soup aisle.
Officers were on scene by 5:28 p.m. and completed checking the status of the customer, the reporting person, and two other males at 5:52 p.m.