(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

I was three when I came to Grant County to stay with my Grandmother. I have lived in Silver City extensively while I have also lived and worked in NM, AZ, NY, UK, and Australia gaining broader experiences.

In 1895 my great-grandfather came to the area as a miner. His daughter, my grandmother, grew up in Mogollon, married a miner, and during WW2 went to the UK as a nurse's assistant, but lived out her decades on the Mimbres. My father went to college in the UK but joined the British Army when WW2 broke out and thus lost his US citizenship. When the USA joined the war, he transferred, took part in D Day, landing at Omaha Beach, Fox Red, but it took ages to get his citizenship back hence why I was educated in the UK; I am of course a US Citizen. My father returned to the Mimbres, and encouraged ranchers to consider using the Charolais cattle, and my aunt was very active in Silver City especially with our lovely Museum.

2. What do you like best about Silver City?

I love our people, I always have, and shall end my days here. While I was in school, my vacations were in the Mimbres yet I stayed with a family in Silver who were wonderful role models for me, we kept in touch for over 60 years until their death. I love the eclectic nature of the town, its art, festivals, kindness, openness, and highly individualistic nature.

3. What do you like least about Silver City?

Restaurants and businesses closed on Sundays and Mondays when tourists, part of our lifeblood, are abundant. Part time businesses with "flexible" hours, unoccupied shops and all distressed buildings make me sad.

4. Why did you decide to run?

The Town I love is vital to me and my lovely supportive wife, I want to use my many years of experience to move the Town forward as we face many challenges. I saw the Council adrift, one that seldom conducted in depth debates, and ignored established meeting rules. Thirty years ago I got involved in such issues and I and my team won a Federal Agency's National Mission Possible Award, and their National Visionary award; I also served as a federal mediator. I take meeting and business process very seriously; I can form a team, encourage us to do our best, and resolve opposing views. I have worked as an employee of the Town in Public Works and as the Town Clerk; I have boots on the ground experience no other candidate has. I started volunteering when I was 18 years old and have seldom stopped; I have volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a Court Appointed Mediator, and I have also volunteered in other capacities here for a number of years. When I was the Councilor for District 3, I sponsored several ordinances as well as the 2010 Code of Ordinances. After several terms as a Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commissioner I was elected Chair of P&Z, got us a training budget, and up to date manuals. As Vice Chair then Chair, I have chaired more meetings for the Town than any other candidate. The July 29, 2025 Council Meeting made it clear my meeting and conflict resolution skills, in depth understanding of meeting (parliamentary) procedures and business model skills exceed those of other candidates and Councilors. Having been a mediator, a supervisor twice, a manager three times, a union rep as well, I have the background to truly see all sides of an issue and as we evolve in the next few years with new management, my real world experience will carry us forward. I have and always will listen to all sides, I enjoy meeting with people who disagree with me, and I return all phone calls and messages.



5. What is your top priority if elected?

My first priority will be to encourage the Council to rebuild its foundation on business meeting models that will enhance our meeting (parliamentary) rules. With a solid foundation we can once again conduct full debate with effective problem solving, something we need as we face future challenges. I will suggest the Council form a standing committee to do serious research for the Council, and to develop an agreed upon list of issues to work.on I will discourage quick fixes that fail so we can pursue lasting effective solutions. I will ask the Council to support Continuous Improvement in how we as a Town do business; these simple ways are how modern business adapts and improves. I will encourage our public to dive in and help with varied viewpoints, and generate solutions such as we haven't seen before. Yes, I have ideas, but nothing compared to what our citizens have, I will be the facilitator of the Council and the Public to develop wise results. As we move forward, it is crucial we continue our cultural events and expand them; we have a cherished history, and a wonderful future.



6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

I have seen no statistics that Stonegarden discovered human or drug trafficking that have affected our town. The Town has a clear policy on what the Town will do regarding involvement with federal agencies, a policy that must be followed, or be changed if it is no longer the will of the Council. Our officers are, I believe, underpaid, so the Stonegarden grant allows them extra pay; however the real issue is that our police should first and foremost protect and serve our Town. Municipal police need more compensation, more training, but immigration matters are federal and should be left to the federal government. The shift where "detentions" lasting weeks have been made on the basis of skin color or language spoken, endorsed by the Supreme Court, should worry us all. I know our police follow our long established NM and Town laws and deserve our support, some grants other than Stonegarden might be a better and more effective choice.



7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I fully support and respect our police officers. I am probably the only candidate who has actually been certified for enforcement. I am probably the only candidate who has been a union rep for many years, and received the "Commitment to People" award from my union while concurrently receiving the "Commitment to Safety" award from management. I support continued and new training and the updating of internal and external procedures. Having met with the Chief, I understand his plans because I have the relevant background; he needs our support and the opportunity to take our police department into the future we all seek and want.



8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

To attract new businesses or retain the ones we have, perhaps we need to remove what is in their way. In talking to downtown merchants, there are many obstacles; while some have been mitigated, some have not, yes, it takes time. We have a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) that has been successful in its mission. We have a Chamber of Commerce here which is forward thinking. My idea would be to ask the Council to develop a master list of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, a SWOT analysis, and then develop an integrated approach using the SBDC and Chamber rather than our usual one-off quick fixes that die on the vine.



9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

Utilities and roads are the highest infrastructure priority. My priorities for our infrastructure are those that the Council develops as they are the decision makers. I would like to see the Council develop succession plans for all directors, managers, and supervisors. I would like the Council to develop a proposed plan for each infrastructure element we have. Obviously, sewer and water lines are crucial, streets and parks are another, I would also like to see recycling again become a venture that will be innovative, cost effective, and reduce the burden on our land fill. While in Public Works I was involved in the CDBG grant process and received training in that area, I am not a grant writer, but I was boots on the ground for a project or two.

10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I have serious experience and training in governmental methods both municipal and federal. I have chaired meetings over decades and received awards for my involvement. I have been an employee, a supervisor, a manager, a union rep, and I believe I cover far more bases than any other candidate. I took the Planning and Zoning Commission from being a sleepy commission to one that took the lead in wanting to address affordability by bringing our old Land Use and Zoning Code under detailed review. Our Commission has now implemented annual reviews so the Code will have Continuous Improvement rather than waiting for it to become seriously out of date. My volunteering over the years adds to my record. Which other candidate has demonstrated team building, conflict resolution, and effective meeting management? I believe all candidates should have served on Town Committees to show a serious interest in the town they wish to oversee.

11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

When I was on the Council I always asked searching questions. For each project I would ask if there were line items in place, and if so, were they funded, and then I would ask how the Town would know when the project was effective, when would they know it, and what would they do if it was not. I have not heard such questions recently. I am very conservative fiscally, and applaud the Town for its handling of the 2009 recession. The Council is the oversight for the Town's budget and will select our new Town Manager, I expect good oversight to continue. A part of this is hiring the new Town Manager. Yes, we have a job description, which is trivial compared to the real work of selecting candidates and then the new Town Manager. While the Council decides, having a Mayor who has been in management as well as labor enables deeper questions as to how candidates and our new Town Manager will accomplish the job description.



12. Are you a member of any organizations?

I am currently a member of the New Mexico Municipal League's Zoning Officials subsection, the National Association of Parliamentarians, the New Mexico Association of Parliamentarians, the American Institute of Parliamentarians, and the Association for Conflict Resolution. I have volunteered in several capacities in the Town.

If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

Please mail contributions to:

Simon Wheaton-Smith for Mayor

PO BOX 2731

Silver City, NM 88062-2731