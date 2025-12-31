Silver City town council meeting had many goodbyes and thank yous

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting December 9, 2025. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, Nicholas Prince and Stan Snider.

The council voted to move the item pertaining to the resolution to name a park Monje Martinez Park to farther up in the agenda. The council did not approve Prince's motion to strike from the agenda the mayor's appointment for council district 1 and postpone until the first meeting in January.

Ceremonies

The council recognized the employees of the month for August, September, October, November and December. The also included the employee of the year.

August employee of the month Mike Barragan had been nominated by his supervisor. He had helped his supervisor in his new position. He also had done an amazing job for the community and never hesitates to help whenever he can. Barragan thanked his supervisor and Alex Brown, town manager. He had worked with him for 20 years and said he would miss him.

September employee of the month Brian Erickson. Milo Lambert, fire chief, said he had not recognized him, but he had received multiple emails from members of a class Erickson had attended at the state level, one being the Deputy Fire Chief Hannah Sanchez. She complimented Erickson for being able to bring the class together and offer assistance to all the class. Lambert felt that Erickson presented the ideals that the town would like brought forward.

October employe of the month Eric Spears had not been able to attend due to attending a training out of town.

November employee of the month Maria Stacey who also had been nominated as employee of the year was presented by Jacqui Olea, assistant town manager. Stacey works in the community development department and will be the person people see at the city annex. People always have kind words to say about Stacey because of her work ethic and customer service. All department heads had agreed for her to be employee of the year. Stacey thanked them for the nomination and said, "I am humbled by the nomination, very grateful and appreciative." She added that she had come to this because of teamwork so it would be for all of those that helped along the way. She wished Brown the best in his retirement. "You will be missed."

December employee of the month Javier Maruffo was presented by Bart Roselli, museum director. Maruffo's dedication, interest, intellect and connection to the community had brought so much to the museum. He had been working with him for eight years and when he saw the chapter he contributed to the new book about Silver City Roselli said he knew he would be going places and be an impact on the community. Maruffo thanked them for the award and thanked Brown for his support.

Ladner said these have been some of the people that make Silver City go, and he appreciated all the employees of the town.

Council comments

Cano said she had written a very long speech. She had twelve years to cover and warned everyone she might cry. Cano started by say it had been a privilege to represent district 4 in the past four terms. She had many opportunities to use her voice for the district on not only a municipal level but state and federal. "As someone who was raised in Silver City, and have lived here almost all my life, I know that many of the cultural traditions of our area need to be protected. The very things that brought many of you to our town are being lost, and over the years, I have enjoyed having the platform to make sure that the history of our town is not forgotten, and that everyone, especially the local Chicano and disabled residents, still have representation." Even though she will not have this platform any longer she will continue to protect those values. The past years had taught her a lot not only about the community, government but also about herself.

Cano went over the legislation she had been able to be part of such as the opposition of the diversion of the Gila, saving the bees from being banned in town, drafting the cannabis ordinance, naming the new recreation center and tonight she would be presenting another she would be proud of. The one tonight would name a park after four young boys that passed tragically before she had been born.

During her time preserving the town's history and cultural traditions has been at the forefront of the decisions she had made. She had one regret. Although she had tried had, she had not been able to see the firefighters make a wage she considered fair. She hoped to see that in her lifetime.

When first elected she had Mayor Mike Morones to learn from, and he had taken her under his wing. He has always given her solid advice, encouragement and a listening ear. She will always be grateful for that influence. She continued with a long list of professional mentors and said she would not have survived without them. Their wisdom, insight, advice, peptalks and prayers had helped navigate some difficult decisions. More than anything she cherished the friendships because they made her a better person. Cano then thanked her past council members naming Jose Ray, Lucian Farmer and Rudy Bencomo for the time she had shared with them and their gentlemanly behavior.

Town council members and mayors can easily be replaced but town employees could not be. Cano thanked them and called them town treasures. All had done sometimes the job of two, but she mentioned some she felt went above and beyond. Their kindness had left an indelible mark on her heart. She had a long list. She thanked Alfred Sedillo, town clerk, for his customer service and the first face many see. They have been met with a kind and friendly face. She thanked him for the many times he had made her job easier. Her list continued with many other names and thanked them for how each had contributed to the community.

Cano thanked Brown and said she had shared what she felt directly to him, but she didn't think many in the town fully comprehend the amount of work he had put into making sure the town survived. Some have seen and will be eternally grateful for his wisdom and ability to see twenty years into the future and prepare for that. "This town is indebted to both you and Melanie for all the sacrifices you and your family have made over the years putting Silver City first."

At first Cano had run for the council because she saw serious issues with the police department. It took a while but eventually in five years, Chief Freddie Portillo became the leader. Being raised in Silver City, she had seen different leaders of the department. "I can honestly say that while the department is by no means perfect, it has improved 100 percent since you took over as chief. You and I go way, way back, too, since before either one of us was thinking about politics or policing." She continued that he had always been a man of integrity, intelligence and willingness to help others. She added her thanks to the officers that have always been willing to answer her questions and named a list of them.

Cano came to the fire department and brought up a comment made a few years ago by a fellow council member chastising her in the middle of a council meeting saying she had an affinity for the fire department. "Like that is a bad thing?" She wears that as a badge of honor. "They are the best of the best in this community." It has been the only department she had never had a complaint about. "I'm probably not supposed to have a favorite employee, but anyone who has paid attention will know that Chief Lambert is definitely a favorite of mine. Chief, I'm so thankful for the friendship we have developed over the years. I can always count on you to answer my calls and texts and always to have the right answer to even the strangest questions." She knew few people who love their job as much has he did. She thanked and named others with the fire department.

She purposely didn't mention Fire Marshal Eloy Vasquez with the fire department because she wanted to talk about him separately. Even though they had known each other for many years it had not been until the last few years she learned what an incredible asset this man has been to the town. "The marshal's job is extremely complex, precise and time consuming." Traveling throughout New Mexico she had seen how much better Vasquez has been than other fire marshals in the state.

Cano had many to thank personally, not just in her district but city wide that have been very supportive of her. She had three she wanted to speak to that had listened to her many hours, prayed and gone way past what should be expected of a friendship. She named Anthony Quintana, Efren Canas and Eric Vreeland. "I honestly would not have survived without each one of you having my back. I love you all more than I could ever express." The last thank you she said would not be necessary, but without whom she never would have been able to accomplish all she had, her mother, Patricia Morales Cano. Her mother had sat through every council and community meeting. She always served as her plus one for events and learned more about municipal government than she ever wanted to. "I literally could not have done this without her, and I am looking forward to being her sidekick for a while."

Cano had three words of advice for the incoming mayor and council, go to training. No one currently has been a certified municipal official and all need to be properly trained by the New Mexico Municipal League to properly serve the community. The job of the mayor and council will not be to micromanage the employees or become involved in the day-to-day business. It will be to work with the town manager and help the community thrive. "Municipal training will help you truly understand the job and hopefully learn to put your egos aside for the good of the entire town, even those you disagree with."

Cano told the newly elected district four council member Victor Nanez she knew his heart is in the right place and she had a lot of faith in him. She would keep him in her prayers because she knew the job would not be easy.

"Thank you to the town of Silver City for giving me the opportunity to serve you and it has been an honor."

Snider said the town's best assets have been the employees. They all have dedication, commitment and knowledge in their fields. He spoke to the employees that had been nominated as employees of the month. "Being nominated by your peers is truly an honor in itself and shows the commitment you have for the town" He thanked them.

Snider thanked Cano for her years of service and said her advice had been invaluable. He then thanked Ladner for his years of service and guidance in moving the town forward.

Prince did not have any comment currently.

Ladner said when he first decided to run for mayor over ten years ago, he had been given advice he tried to follow. They said, "People don't care about how much you know but people care how much you care." He had moved here 50 years ago and saw the community supported each other. One of his goals has been to advocate for the community members, and he had throughout the years met with a lot of people and groups. The goal had been to find out what they thought needed to be done to make Silver City better. Working with the city administration and employees had been a great privilege. "We have tremendous employees." He thanked Simon Wheaton-Smith, mayor elect, and Victor Nanez, councilor-elect for attending the meeting. "We have a bright future."

The council approved the minutes from November 18, 2025, meeting.

Public input

Portillo thanked the outgoing council and mayor for their support and said he looked forward to working with the newly elected mayor, council and town management. "I am confident we will establish a great working relationship and continue to put our citizens first and do what's best for our community. Mr. Brown, on behalf of the Police Department, we want to thank you for all your leadership, guidance, and support. It was truly an honor working with you. You're a great leader who has proven time and time again that you truly care about your employees and our community as a whole. I want to personally thank you for always taking the time to listen to me." He continued to thank Brown for his being a great leader, great person and great mentor that he looked up to. "My family and I want you to know how truly appreciated you are and how much of a positive impact you have made on our lives. Thank you for everything you have done, for always being there. Congratulations and good luck to you as you move on to your next chapter. I want you to know that I will always be here to help you in any way that I can."

Patricia Cano said she would be using the old recreation center again for the unhoused or those who don't have heat in their homes. It will be a place they can come and get warm when the temperatures fall low. She invited all to come and see what they will be doing. She acknowledged that Nanez had come last year and helped. She called out Prince who had never come. "I heard through the grapevine negative statements you had made not wanting to support the facility because the Canos were involved. I want you to know the Canos are not done being involved." She said they still need the council's support and may have some answers to how to deal with the homeless in Grant County.

She encouraged they visit at different times of the night to see the issues that really cause homelessness. Her invitation extended to the police department and fire department preferably in plain cloths so they can get to know you in a different environment than the streets.

Delfina Jimenez thanked Guadalupe Cano for the extremely good job she has done and thanked her again. She spoke to her taking care of the area in which her mother lived and have always taken her calls and referred to the SPIN (support for people in need) facility. She continued to thank her for all she had done for the community and a thank you would not be enough. Jimenez then congratulated Patricia Cano for her award as citizen of the year and the New Mexico true hero award. She congratulated Jacqui Olea, assistant town manager, for taking the position as acting town manager. She hated to see Brown retire but knew he had been looking forward to it and wished him well. She thanked Brown for his open door policy and thanked him for all he had done for her family and the community.

Jimenez came back to thanking Gaudalupe Cano for the park being designated the Monje Martinez Park. She remembered the boys who had been friends with some of their siblings. She thanked Ladner because he had made it easy to contact him and he always answered and took care of anything she asked. She hoped the new mayor would continue the Monday meetings; it opens the door for people that may not want to speak in front of the council. She wished Ladner well on his retirement.

Raul Turrietta said he figured he would still see Gaudalupe Cano at all the events, but she would be missed on the council. He wished Brown luck on his retirement and hoped to see him on the golf course but asked him not to beat him so bad at golf.

Turrietta said the employees of the city make all the elected officials look good. He referred to Portillo and Lambert and said the employees make them look good and congratulated the ones that had received awards. He had known Ladner for many years. He has been very dedicated to Silver City and has deep roots. He had a long career committed to the public not only as mayor but at Western New Mexico University. His background in education and steady leadership had shaped his approach to his duties as mayor. Ladner had been his mentor as a boy scout leader and teacher on the LDS church. "All the lessons that he has taught me on standing on what you believe and to continue to be strong. He's as strong as my father, and I just want to hand it to the father figure that you've given to me, Ken. Over the term of mayor, he has been presented to community events, every single one of them, that is just like Lupe Cano." Turrieta continued to tout all of the things Ladner had done for the community and thank him for his time, energy and care he brought to the community. He also acknowledged that public service can be hard.



Reports

Brown didn't have anything to report but wanted to thank the mayor and council for allowing him to serve the community. He had worked with four different mayors and enjoyed working with all of them. He added that he had enjoyed a whole bunch of the council members and especially the employees of the town. "They're not just public servants, but you know what? They're also friends of mine, and I care about all of you guys, and I really appreciate everything that we've gone through. Thank you."

Anthony Quintana wanted to add something. He knew it would be the last meeting for some of them. He thanked them for supporting all his endeavors. It had meant a lot since starting his businesses so young they had believed in his dreams and goals. "I really appreciate it, and you will be missed." He hoped to continue to work with the new elected council and mayor.

New business

The council approved resolution 2025-36 introduced by Gaudalupe Cano. This resolution would designate a section of undeveloped Corbin Street right of way as Monje Martinez Park. She started, 'I just want to say that I'm thankful to have been given the opportunity to sponsor the resolution to name the new park on Corbin Street after the young men who passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 1967." The community and families had lost four boys in a devastating accident that forever changed two families and those that knew them. She thanked Rachel Theis for telling this story to Susan Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt had been meticulous in her fact finding and respectful of the families contacting them and documenting their stories. While thankful for her work, she most cared about the compassion, she showed all those involved. She also thanked The Commons for making the space beautiful and thanked the families that had been willing to allow them to honor their loved ones. "It is a great honor for me to be able to sponsor this resolution."

The sister of some of the boys spoke for the family, who had also attended, and thanked the council for the resolution and the work put into it. It had been difficult bringing up all the memories, but they were glad it had been done. It would not take away the void of the loss but helps to know they will be remembered. She lamented about what they may have become if they had not been lost that day. Mittelstadt said she had been possessed by the story and knew it had to be told and didn't know how.

Ladner said he had decided not to appoint a replacement council member to replace Rudy Bencomo. He believed the that new mayor should make that appointment when he assumes the office. He cited a New Mexico statue that requires that if the vacancy has not been filled within 15 days it must be on the agenda of each regular meeting, until it has been filled which had been why it had to be included on this agenda.

The council approved the appointment of Dale Lane to planning and zoning effective January 1, 2026. He had been recommended by the chair. He had attended to answer any questions the council might have. They didn't have any questions.

The council approved resolution 2025-33, authorizing the execution and delivery of a colonias infrastructure project fund loan/grant agreement. Brown said this related to the Grant County Regional Water Project and will be designated to Santa Clara in the total amount of $1,953,270 for the sole purpose of financing the cost of design and construction or equipping an existing well and connecting it to the Santa Clara booster tank. He had brought it before the council before when the application had been submitted. Brown went over the aspects of the project in each municipality and the lead they would be taking. Freeport McMoRan had donated 200 acre-feet of water rights to Hurley and 250 acre-feet of water rights to Santa Clara making the project possible. He went over the funding sources and said currently Silver City's only commitment now will be to oversee the project but. In the end the Grant County Regional Water Project will take over. Silver City will not be putting any of the town's funds to the project.

The council approved the resolution 2025-34, authorizing the execution and delivery of a colonias infrastructure project fund loan/grant agreement. Brown said this would be for the renovation of the final tank at Chloride Flats. It will be for the third one and they will not have to do anything to these tanks for 15 years. The $108,463 match will be paid out of the water-sewer fund and will be paid over 20 years with zero interest making a cost of a little over $5,000 a year.

The council approved resolution 2025-35, adopting the 2025-2030 Silver City community forest management plan. Olea said the council had received the final draft and it did include the comments provided by council to include fire mitigation and prevention information. It also includes the wildfire preparedness plan from the Grant County hazard mitigation plan.

The council approved resolution 2025-37, accepting the municipal judge-elect's offer to disclaim $12,000, a portion of his $36,000 salary, to be redirected to court infrastructure.

Cano had sponsored this resolution. When Mark Van Buskirk won the election for magistrate judge he looked at some of the needs of the court office and decided he could do without a third of his salary and put it into the court budget to make some changes.

Prince wanted to confirm he would be comfortable with a third less of his salary and have it used for improvements in the court. Van Buskirk said yes. Snider asked him what in particular did he have in mind. Since the election Van Buskirk had been going to the court about once a week maybe twice. "The staff is great, so I feel very fortunate." The walls have not been painted for at least 18 years, and the carpet had also not been replaced in at least that time. He pointed out they have some security issues that need to be taken care of. The witness box sits right up against the judge's bench and needs to be moved back some. He cited a few other security issues. The $12,000 over four years will provide $48,000 to use for these projects.

The council approved the bid for street drainage and ADA improvements on several streets. Olea said they had received two bids and Deming Excavation had come in as the best choice. The other bid had been from Hamilton Construction. This will be for Victoria Street, Dorthy Street, Daniel Street, Bard Street and Elias Street.

Prince wanted the motion to include the total of the bid being $1,675,624.25. Olea corrected him and gave a full breakdown of the cost with a total $1,724,720.06.

The council approved Olea as acting town manager. It will be effective December 20, 2025.

Prince asked if that would change any terms of her contract. Brown said she is a regular employee and not under contract. She will receive the acting pay that's in the personnel menu.

Meeting adjourned