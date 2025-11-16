Silver School board hears history of Jose Barrios namesake

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting October 27, 2025. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Michelle Diaz did not attend.

Work session

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, presented data and point scale from recent testing of the students. It will be a milestone update and the state assessment data. She had provided the full documents to the board but would be doing a quick overview. Someone had started them out with a scope and sequence and now the teachers have been updating that scope and sequence.

They will be able to generate 25 assessment questions, once the milestones have been met. She thought they would have that done over the summer but because of the spending freeze they had to stop but have started again.

Barris said they have three different state assessments. She started explaining some of the graphs she had provided the board. The data comes from several testing sources.

The state will be changing the high school math path, and she will know more about that later. The public education department (PED) will be providing support and training for the changes.

Hawkins said, "I think there's a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth as it relates to math scores across the state. About a year or so ago, a math work group was convened, which was comprised of math teachers from across the state, reimagining what high school math should look like." This has been being done for over a year in the background. It had also been worked on at that same time they redid the high school graduation requirements. The legislature and PED moved forward on which courses would count for high school graduation and which should not. Now they have been hearing terms such as innovative math, modern algebra and geostats as courses. Across the state everyone has recognized they have a problem with math. He didn't know what it would look like, but they would have to do it.

The student achievement does reflect they have been struggling in math and reading has improved.

Barris said the state has reached out and said they will be providing support. "Our scores are not where they should be. I don't feel they are negative of what our students can actually do and what our teachers can actually teach. What is it that's missing? What is it that is the disconnect?" She spoke some on the differences between the old math and the new math. "The difference is, when we were kids, they just taught the algorithm. You never knew when to use it or why. The new math is an explanation, why, when, and how you use it, and you have to be able to say that."

Hawkins said, When Common Core came into being, the mathematical practices and that whole dialogue came up in understanding the application. "There were eight and those eight mathematical sections of reasoning and understanding how to approach math and the practical applications of math." As a state they have continued to work towards that method. From an assessment standpoint, they have to align up what they know with the resources that they use for instruction, with the skillset. As a state the students being able to take mathematical concepts and understanding the academic language and utilizing it in a variety of different methods to demonstrate mastery. He continued to explain the differences of proficient, not proficient and nearing proficient. "Sorry, I was not supposed to say anything because I'm not the curriculum person."

Hawkins said this issue will not just be about the classroom but the community. "We tend to run away from homework because if you don't have enough support at home, family support, or someone who can help you, it's not fair to those students. We as a society have really gone back and forth in conversations about homework, but you're not going to solve this problem on its own one hour a day, every day in middle school or high school. It's going to take a lot of partnership and work, not just at central level and central office level, the principal, teacher level, but also collectively conversations at home."

In Barris's last presentation she had been asked to provide a list of courses and the point scales they would be. She provided that list to the board.

Work session adjourned

Regular meeting started.

The board approved the minutes from previous meetings and the agenda.

Information and presentations.

Bob Carson, Kiwanis, had attended to present the student of the month awards. Kiwanis asks teachers and counselors to pick the student of the month at Silver High School, Cliff High School and La Plata Middle School. They don't have guidelines but do encourage those that have made great improvements.

Ruth Perkins, Silver High School, takes dual credit coursed and holds a high average on them, and participates in National History Day. She also participates in cross country, tennis and the student council.

Pepper Allred, La Plata Middle School, has been an outstanding example of kindness, dedication and perseverance. Each day she approaches with a smile and genuine desire to make a positive difference. She always pushes herself to do her best and help her classmates.

Simeon Hawkins, Silver High School, consistently makes an effort to improve in areas he feels he lacks. He puts hard work in on and off the court leading to and increased sense of leadership and responsibility. Many faculty members contributed to this nomination.

Diane Carrico and Desire McGee, SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not have anything to report currently.

Information to the board

La Plata Middle School student council provided a power point presentation to the board. Students making the presentation, Katie Wolf, Madison Nations, Julian Sierra and Jason Gerleve. The students would like bigger portions of food and better food but said the cafeteria overall had improved a lot. Most students do not feel they have enough time to finish the work given to them. They went over some of the things teachers wanted to see, such as kids paying more attention to school and themselves. The students have said everyone has been working well on teamwork, friendship, collaboration and school spirit. Attendance has improved over last year because of incentives. They continued with a lot of data. The students had a list of clubs at the middle school and sports.

Each one spoke about the house system and what they had been doing and then asked the board if they had any questions.

Cohn thanked them for coming. Montenegro had a few questions about information they had provided in the presentation.

Joseph A. Barrios had come to provide a little information on his father, Jose Barrios Jr. Hawkins said they had asked him to come and give the board a little history. Barrios said he was the son of Jose Barrios the name sake of the middle school and his mother had been Cecilia. He has a brother and two sisters. Jose Barrio's parents had been Jose Sr. (born 1889) and Estefania (born 1904), both born in San Vicente, Silver City's original name. They always lived on Chihuahua Hill and the house still belongs to the family. The town had been divided by 6th Street running east and west. "It was divided between the Anglo side, north of Sixth Street, and the Mexican side, south of Sixth Street. South of Sixth Street, the homes were southwest style made of adobe, and the homes north of Sixth Street were Victorian brick homes. You can still see the difference in how the homes were constructed to this day." The location of the fire department and the police department now houses the museum. His grandparents had cleaned homes and businesses. Children from the south side of 6th Street that wanted to go to the public library or public pool had to run through the north side neighborhoods and hide along the way because if the police caught them, they harassed them occasionally and threatened to put them in jail. Once they arrived at the public library or public pool they would be left alone. In those days they called the police chinga la gente which meant harass the people, a nicer version of what it meant.

His father Jose Barrios Jr. had been born 1932 and had two older sisters and two older brothers that died shortly after birth. As a child he had been bit by a scorpion and hit by a truck after hiding in a box in the middle of the road in which the driver had no idea, he had hidden in. A neighbor took him to the hospital and saved him. He graduated in 1950 and joined the navy during the Korean War, served six years and honorably discharged. In the navy he had been a pipe fitter and cook. After returning home he heard they had an opening for a police officer. Initially he didn't want to do that due to the reputation they had while he had grown up and believed he would be arresting his friends. He continued to be encouraged and told he could make a difference. He applied and the department hired him.

In 1956 Barrios Jr married Cecilia Holguin and they had four children. In that time Holguin worked on her degree in education at Western New Mexico University and received it. She taught special education at several of the schools through the years. She also taught adults basic education programs to obtain their GED

Growing up Joseph Barrios said they had hunted deer in the Mule Creek area, fished in the San Francisco River and Big Lake in Arizona. Barrios Jr. had coached baseball in the summer leagues. He had been a member of LULAC which encouraged Latinos to stay out of trouble, work hard and have a trade. As a policeman Barrios Jr. had many opportunities to make a difference in people's lives at a time when they had been most vulnerable or down on their luck. He rose to the rank of captain early in his career. In that time, he had encouraged youth to stay in school, work hard and stay out of trouble. He would also encourage then to join the navy when they graduated. Barrios Jr had played a role in the Madam Millie Cousy's trial in which her business, one of the last brothels in the southwest had ultimately been shut down.

Both of Joseph Barrios's parents had many friends but Barrios Jr had never run for public office. "He was just a regular Joe living his life." The community had gone through the end of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, civil rights, local mining labor disputes and landing on the moon. "Life was slower, the world was smaller, everyone seemed to know each other and help each other." The town had been multicultural then as now.

Through the 50s, 60s and 70s a national movement started to recognize minorities for their contributions to society as role models. When North Silver was remodeled, they decided to change the name. Ultimately Barrios Jr's name had been selected from a pool of worthy individuals.

"My father made a positive difference in the lives of many as a public servant. The hope was that naming the school after him would encourage future young people from all walks of life to work hard, stay in school, stay out of trouble, and that they could make a difference in their community." Due to both parents' strong beliefs in education Joseph Barrios's sister Susan attended NMSU and now works in business. His sister Cynthia attended WMU and received a degree in education and taught in the Silver Consolidated Schools. Joseph Barrios attended NMSU and received a degree in electrical engineering and have worked in industrial process control for over 40 years in power plants, gas power plants, mines, etc. His brother Gilbert had lost his hearing at about one year of age and worked in the housing trades locally.

"I'm here to appeal to the powers that be that whatever is decided in the end to do with Jose Barrios Jr. School, that it continues to be named Jose Barrios Jr. if repaired. If a replacement school in the future is constructed somewhere else, I'm requesting the replacement school be named Jose Barrios Jr. I've been told by many of the citizens of Silver City that they do not want the town's heritage and local history to be erased." The community doesn't want a plaque in some obscure place. "I hope I succeeded in informing you all who Jose Barrios Jr. was and why the community decided to name the school after him. Your consideration is very appreciated. Thank you for your time."

Montenegro asked for a copy of the speech. She had attended the school but never knew the history. She said none of the decisions made with that had been personal. The hope of the board has been the name would continue with it no matter what would be done next.

Cohn thanked Joseph Barrios for coming to give them the history. He had connected with him earlier by phone and he shared many insights. What made it more meaningful he found out his grandfather had been a good friend of Barrios Jr. They had hunted together, and he had shared that history with him. "I want to thank you and your family. We'll do our best to keep your father's legacy."

McMillan thanked him for traveling down from Albuquerque to share the history. "I hope we can continue to honor his name in the future."

Klement said as mentioned by the other board members, "It's definitely more than just a building and school, it's the overall legacy." It will be important to share the information and this would impact all. She added her husband and daughter have been Jose Barrios alumni.

Mark Valenzula, Bosque Advisors, attended to provide an update on the bonds. The bond election would be coming up and he wanted to talk about that and the new mill levy. The voters had said yes to the general obligation bond last year, but they would not see the impact until this year. He thought they had probably received phone calls on the issue.

Last year before the special election the tax rate had been set at 5.953 mils which translates to $9.53 per 1,000 valuations of assessed value. After the election it went from roughly 6 to 10 mils. Because of this the state reduced the local match for capital facilities.

The next election on November 4, 2025, the SB9 question will be on the ballot again. If approved, it will go back on the tax roll but not for a year. He had provided graphs and projection for the board. If SB9 passes it will not increase the taxes.

They sold the first series of $7 million in bonds from the general obligation mil levy. This has been used for phase one of the new school for Cliff. Phase one will be architectural, engineering and design but also some of the other projects around the district. They will now be ready to sell $6 million in bonds and will have the legal documents in November to move forward on that.

Cohn thanked Valenzuela for being transparent with the community and informing them of the next steps that will be taken.

Hawkins addressed the disposition of the two schools. At the end of this school year, they will be closing 6th Street Elementary and Jose Barrios Elementary. Currently the conversation has been what to do with those facilities. This decision had been guided by the facilities master plan for 2024-2029. He went over some of the steps required to move forward. Hawkins had public meetings at both facilities last spring and then again recently in September. He wanted to have the community feedback on what they wanted to see.

Hawkins had met with the state board of finance to find out and understand all options they had for the disposition. In the community meetings the people had a real desire to see the buildings repurposed for something. They had suggested early childhood workforce hub, wellness space, senior citizen facility, etc. The buildings would continue to give back or be engaged in the community in some way and little desire for private ownership.

The options for on what they can do will be intergovernmental transfer of land, sale to another public entity, sell to a private entity and last will be demolition. When a decision has been made, the board will have to do a formal resolution process.

Hawkins moved onto the general obligation bond and thanked the community for the support. The district will be able to do massive projects. Eventually he will have information on the projects they will be doing at La Plata Middle School and Silver High School. What he did ask for approval on would be projects at Stout Elementary and Harrison Elementary.

Cliff schools will be a $46 million and the district will have to put in $6 million. The six million will cover the cost of phase one of the project as well as contributing to phase two.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had a personnel report for the board. At this time the district has 98.4 percent of positions filled. Two of the positions for coaches had been filled that day.

They had legislative bill that passed, SB163, to include tribal regalia for graduation. This has been added to the handbooks.

After review of the policy updates, they found a section missing. POMs and Associates had found the discrepancy, and it has to do with staff conduct and boundary layers and boundary invasions. A form will be added to the policy. Alvarez explained with the language in the policy meant and basically would be if a student staff relationship overstepped a boundary. The board posed some other questions about the form that Alvarez addressed. Alvarez also addressed a question by McMillan on the discipline matrix. Every year they form a committee with parents, stakeholders and principals to go over questions and issues. They look at how things could be done better.

Barris had an enrollment update, and they had gained one student. Current enrollment is 1,978. She continued with a mental health update. The grant (federal) has been reopened, and they will be submitting it with a due date on October 29, 2025. It does ask for a four year span. She went over some of the differences from the last application and it had expanded. She doesn't have any information on when they will know if a grant will be awarded.

Hawkins wanted to add some information to the conversation. Currently a group of districts (some out of state) had an appeal in for the loss of the grant. It had gone to court in Washington DC October 22, 2025, but have not received a ruling at this time. He went over the events of the process.

Finance sub committee

Montenegro said they had met and talked about credit cards and although low right now for travel it would be increasing due to sports. The variance report came to 81 percent but after the open positions become filled it will increase to 85 percent which the district like to keep the rate at. They discussed the federal funding loss of about $700,000. The GO bond had been talked about because they have sold bonds and started projects.

Montenegro asked to public to please go vote yes for the SB9 bill for repairs and maintenance. They have been able to do maintenance and repairs on a tight basis.

Another thing talked about had been the reduction of enrollment and it would be a loss of $700,000.

Audit subcommittee report

Montenegro had not been able to attend but they had come and done the audit. Once it has been finished and accepted by the state auditor they will receive the report.

Threat assessment committee.

They had not met and did not have anything to report.

Board president

Montenegro had been notified about an online board training that will be new. The board can subscribe at three different levels. She thought silver would be the best at $5,000. New board members would receive ten hours and veteran board members five hours. The board discussed the advantages and if they would need it. It will be an action item. The minimum level will cost $3,000 and top level $15,000. The board does not have to travel that much for training and receive most at regional meetings. They spoke about having board retreats that could be counted for the credits needed by having a facilitator come in. The board weighed the cost of travel and registration fees to the cost of the offered board training subscription. The board said this would help Diaz the most.

Montenegro did the first reading of NMSBA Policy G-00882 staff conduct with students, reporting boundary violations and suspected boundary violations and Policy J-4632 student discipline guidelines.

Board comments

Montenegro said, "It's hard to believe it is already the end of October and November is around the corner." She shouted out the boys soccer team who had made it to the state playoffs. Cliff moving forward had been exciting and glad to be out there for the meeting next month. She spoke to the other sporting events. The biggest thing coming up will be the SB9 vote. "We really need voter approval." She asked everyone to please vote and added for everyone to also attend the fall festival in Cliff coming up soon.

Cohn thanked the person that did all the decorations to make the room festive. He brought up a sports event he had attended out of town to watch one of Silvers teams compete at Manzano on Wilson Field. He saw how they presented themselves. He said, "When home games are played here the staff, students and parents conduct themselves professionally and welcoming to the visitors." The game at Manzano they had not been hospitable, and he had to bite his tongue. "They were not phenomenal." He went over the events that had happened and how they had been rushed out.

Cohn reflected on the conversation he had with Joseph Barrios and been able to share memories of his grandfather. "I am glad he could come present to the district."

"I am gearing up for taxes and have accepted the 2026 tax roll." He has still been able to collect delinquent taxes that have funds for SB9. He has had constituents come talk to him with concerns about SB9 or the bond on the ballot. People think of taxes as negative, so it makes his job hard. When elected he knew he would have to tackle that and accept it. He said he has angry people because people do not want to pay taxes. Cohn added that once he talks to them and lets them speak, they seem fine. He thanked Valenzuela for coming and explaining that taxes would not go up with the SB9. He thanked First New Mexico Bank and their many years of support for 6th Street Elementary and hoped at some time this year they would be recognized for that support.

McMillan thanked the persons responsible for the meal and decorations. Halloween will be coming up and he asked everyone to be careful. He asked for everyone to please vote for SB9. "It is critical for the budget and district."

Klement thanked the community for support of the General Obligation bond and asked for the support of the SB9 on the ballot. Traditionally the off year elections have a low turnout but, "This is part of our civic responsibility. These are the elections that really matter." Sometimes just a handful of votes determine who wins. Although they don't have any opposition for their school board members the community has some other important races. She thanked Hawkins for his complete transparency with the community on the school closure conversation.

It has not been an easy conversation and taking the time and respect to bring someone in that can speak to the legacy of a school had been good. To hear those stories and make sure that will be taken into consideration will carry those legacies on. "It is not just a building or a school. It is about the memories and the legacies of what our community is built on." She appreciated that conversation and had not realized a lot of that history.

Public comment none currently.

Action items

Consent agenda

Michele McCain, director of finance, went over her requests. The board approved all requests made by McCain. She had checks totaling $3,354,632.38, and six budget adjustments that had to do grants that had been received. She went over each one the grants and the amounts.

The district had received donations from

Hidalgo Medical Services, LPMS (La Plata Middle School) Volleyball — $50

GC Title Company, SHS (Silver High School) Cross Country — $500

Nick Chavez Jr., SHS Boys Basketball - $500

SC Moose Lodge 1718, LPMS Football - $500

The Hiller Companies, Inc., SHS Girls Basketball — $500

Southwest Wheel'N LLC, SHS Band — $500

SC Moose Lodge 1718, SHS Cheer — $1,000

Freeport-McMoRan, SHS FMI - $1,000

Julian Austring Recruiting & Retention

SHS Girls Basketball - $1,000

SHS Football - $700

SHS Skills Class - $300

SC Moose Lodge 1718, SHS Band — $1,500

She had other donations that would be listed at the next meeting

Antonio Andazola, transportation and maintenance director, didn't have anything to report currently.

The board approved the handbook revisions for Cliff and Silver High School for tribal regalia at gradation.

The board approved the 2025-2026 bond projects, budget and schedule.

The board approved tabling the online training until January 2026. McMillan said he would be comfortable approving the silver package for DDSK Group. It would give them the full year of use by waiting until January.

Public comment none currently.

The next meeting for the finance committee will be November 13, 2025

The next work session and regular meeting will be November 17, 2025, at the Cliff schools

The board went into executive session.

The board came back from executive session and said no action had taken place.

Adjourned