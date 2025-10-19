Photos taken by Mary Alice Murphy on Sunday, October 12, 2025
The Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective participated in the Weekend at the Galleries with their annual fall sale of members' works using various types of fabric and techniques to form decorative, and useful items, including toys, clothing, art, rugs and cards. The sales benefit the artists and craftswomen to support their businesses. Also included in the group was a both from Weaving for Justice, a non-profit that supports the Mayan weavers in Chiapas, Mexico, to promote the retention of their traditional culture.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.