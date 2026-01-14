By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded to a criminal damage to property complaint at Smith Real Estate (505 W. College Avenue) on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. According to an SCPD expanded blotter report, an officer made contact with an employee at the business.
The employee advised that the business has a slot in the back door for money orders and checks to be deposited when no one is in the office. During the period Jan. 1-4, they were closed for the holidays and during that span someone urinated through the slot and ruined multiple checks and money orders.
The officer, the blotter said, stated the business does not have cameras in place and at the moment there is no suspect(s).
The employee requested frequent patrol throughout the day and a foot patrol at night and stated they will call if it happens again.