By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at about 11 a.m., a caller from the Adobe Springs Café in downtown Silver City stated to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority two males and one female "got their food and ate but now are refusing to pay." Additional information was unavailable as caller found it necessary to hang up.
According to a Silver City Police Department blotter report, officers were en route by 11:02 a.m. and arrived on scene at 11:05 a.m.
Officers issued two-year criminal trespass warnings for Adobe Springs to Consuelo Cook, 64; Rick Mims, 69; and Frederick Acosta, 33. No addresses were listed in the blotter report.